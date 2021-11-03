Thomas Markle Jr. continues to share details about the family's rift with his estranged half-sister Meghan Markle on Tuesdays' episode of "Big Brother VIP."

The former window fitter said he and the Duchess of Sussex were brought up in a divided family. He shares dad Thomas Markle Sr. with the royal. He said that his parents also split when he was really young, just like the former "Suits" star, whose mum Doria Ragland split from her husband when she was only six years old.

But Thomas Jr. remembers how he babysat and fed his sister when he was 15 and did the "normal family stuff." He said their dad always made sure that they got together for the holidays. Speaking of the patriarch of the family, he said their father "does not approve" of Prince Harry.

"My father says that he couldn't even protect those chickens in their backyard if he needed to," Thomas Jr. revealed during his one-on-one interview on "Big Brother VIP" with NOVA FM's Fitzy and Wippa.

"He wants Harry to do things proper like call him up on the phone, go see him in person and say I want to take your daughter's hand in marriage," he continued as quoted by 7news adding, "He cherishes Meghan, he worships her, and I feel sorry for him in the fact that she won't even pick up the phone and call my father and he's just in the dark as much as everybody else is."

Thomas Jr. also opened up about the letter he wrote to Prince Harry before his wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018. He said the paparazzi's intrusion into his private life prompted him to write to the Duke of Sussex.

"The reason I wrote that letter is because my private life went from private to in the paper. There were quite a few lies that were told about us, so I got a hold of the palace and I said could you please do something about the paparazzi," he revealed, and shared that the response he got contained the line "distant family and I don't know those people" which allegedly came from his half-sister.

"So that kind of pi**ed me off and she knows damn well we had a great time growing up together, so I wrote that letter," he admitted.

In his interview on "Big Brother VIP," Thomas Jr. also said that he does not "100 percent buy" that Meghan Markle was suicidal while working as a senior royal and did not receive help from the palace. He also does not believe that she was "sheltered." Despite sharing his disbelief of his sister's claims in her Oprah interview, he hopes to one day hear from her following his appearance on the show.