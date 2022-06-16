Thomas Markle Sr. refuted reports that claimed he had planned to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The former Hollywood lighting director initially planned to travel to the U.K. to join the British public in celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne. But he reportedly had a major stroke that left him in the hospital for five days and now needs to undergo speech therapy.

Speaking about his health, Thomas Sr. said in a statement sent to Insider that he is still recovering. He also confirmed reports about his initial plans to join the Jubilee celebration.

He added, "I had a stroke and was unable to attend the Jubilee and I am still recovering, but it was my intention to come to pay my respect to the Queen, the royals, and the British people."

The 77-year-old shared that he received an invite to to the Platinum Jubilee by The Sun writer Dan Wootton and Lady Colin Campbell or better known as Lady C. He added that other friends in Britain also invited him.

Thomas Sr. was reportedly due to appear on a TV special on GB News with Wootton. He had also been invited to stay at Lady C's home for the duration of his stay during the Jubilee celebrations.

However, he denied ever wanting to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while in the U.K. He continued, "I did not plan on seeing my daughter and Harry."

Thomas Sr.'s statement comes after author Tom Bower alleged that the former had wanted not only to reunite with his estranged daughter, but he had also wanted to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

Bower said he has been in touch with Thomas Sr. because of the unauthorised book he is writing about Meghan Markle. He claimed that the duchess' estranged father had planned to go to Windsor with TV cameras and "issue an ultimatum that Meghan should come out of Windsor Castle and see him and bring the grandchildren too."