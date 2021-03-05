Friends and colleagues have expressed their support for Meghan Markle amid recent allegations that she bullied royal aides during her time in Kensington Palace. Others also accused Buckingham Palace of being racist and for perpetrating bullying.
Friends from school, the entertainment industry, and former colleagues of the Duchess of Sussex took to social media to share their disbelief at the bullying accusations against her. Lindsay Jill Roth, who went to Northwestern University with the duchess, shared a couple of Instagram photos and a lengthy dedication describing the good qualities her friend possesses.
"Meg's M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues," she wrote adding, "She's funny. Like, laugh out loud funny. And smart. She's more than just a cover story."
Actress Janina Gavankar, who has known Meghan for 17 years, described her as "kind, strong, open" person who is "not a bully."
Meanwhile, "Suits" writer Angela Harvey and executive producer Jon Cowan vouched that Meghan Markle is not what the British press paints her to be. She is not a bully but someone who is LOVED by people around her.
"I worked on a set in Toronto when Meghan was on Suits. The ADs, PAs, and other crew on my show who had also worked with her loved her. LOVED. Set dynamics being what they are... I do not believe this bullying narrative for a microsecond," Harvey tweeted.
The support for the Duchess of Sussex does not end there. British actress and radio presenter Jameela Jamil shared a series of complaints against Buckingham Palace. In her first tweet, she questioned why the palace did not take action when the bullying complaints were made in 2018. She also accused "The Firm" of trying to cover up something before Meghan and Prince Harry's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview on March 7.
Others smell racism coming from Buckingham Palace and the British press on their treatment of Meghan Markle.
Buckingham Palace said they will investigate claims of bullying by Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, feels "saddened" by the latest attacks on her character. She denied being a bully as she is a victim of bullying herself.