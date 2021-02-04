Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, finally released her tell-all memoir about the Duchess, making several sensational claims about the British royal and her relationship with their father, Thomas Markle.

In the autobiography, titled "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister: A Memoir, Part One," Samantha promises readers that the "truth is stranger than fiction." The author accused her half-sister of being "controlling" towards their father, and noted how she and the royal family should have postponed her and Prince Harry's wedding so Thomas Markle could attend, reports The Sun.

"I knew it was not unreasonable that they reschedule, given resources available to make that happen," she writes. Thomas did not attend the wedding in May 2018 as it took place just days after he suffered a heart attack. It was Meghan's father-in-law, Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle at St. George's Chapel instead.

Samantha also wrote that her father sounded upset when she called to check in with him days ahead of Meghan's wedding.

"I said, 'Dad, what's going on, what's wrong?' He said, 'This is really weird, she's not the same. When Harry is in the room, she is very sweet and a different person, but when he steps out of the room, she is mean and controlling,'" Samantha wrote about her conversation with her father.

The book also gives details about Meghan's upbringing, including her rivalry with Samantha when their father was still married to the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland. In one part, Samantha writes of her adoration for Meghan as a toddler, describing her as "bi-racial, beautiful, and was both the color of a peach, and a rose."

Samantha and Meghan have not spoken in years and it is believed they last saw each other in 2008. She announced her novel in April 2016, just weeks after Meghan's romance with Prince Harry became public. She has already started working on the second part of the book, which will be titled "In the Shadows of the Duchess."

The "Suits" alum is yet to react to the explosive memoir. However, a source previously told Mail Online that the 39-year-old burst into tears after finding out about the book, and felt that she was being "taken advantage of" by Samantha.