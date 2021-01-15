Samantha Markle insists that her upcoming memoir "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1" is not all about defaming her half-sister Meghan Markle, contrary to what its title and the "troll gossip" might suggest.

In a recent conversation with Us Weekly, Samantha Markle vouched for the contents of her memoir and requested people to read it with an open mind. The author said: "Contrary to troll gossip and aggregate news rumors, my book has never been designed to attack my sister. It's relatable. There's a lot to learn — the good, the bad and the ugly."

The 56-year-old said that she had earlier also clarified that she was never writing a "hardbound tabloid," but "nobody wanted to believe it."

Read more Meghan Markle's half sister Samantha to reveal 'hidden truths' in new book

Samantha's book, in which she talks about her dysfunctional relationship with her younger half-sister Meghan, is going to hit the shelves on February 1. The Florida resident admitted that she is afraid of "possible leaks" ahead of its release.

"Reviews will be out there in advance, and people will read it subjectively anyway and screw it in terms of whatever they are looking for. That's just the nature of people. I was a psych major and I really am a counselor with two master's degrees, so in terms of the psychology of individuals and groups, I understand what people will make up, but in many ways I feel that there is something for everyone in it," she said.

The author claimed that her book is "not at all boring" and instead it is a "page-turner." She said: "I've already had a couple of people say that it's a good read, and they are credible, so I will put their reviews on the back cover of the book. People have to read it to see for themselves because everything they've heard is hearsay, and there's only one way to find out."

Samantha announced her book just weeks after Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017. She later announced that she would release it in two parts.

Thomas Markle shares Samantha, 56, with ex-wife Roslyn Markle, and Meghan, 39, with ex-wife Doria Ragland. Neither Thomas nor Samantha attended Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018, which happened soon after reports emerged that Samantha encouraged their father to stage paparazzi photos.

It is believed that Meghan and Samantha last met in 2008. According to "Finding Freedom," a biography about Harry and Meghan and their exit as senior royals written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durant, the half-sisters had bumped into each other only twice since they were children.