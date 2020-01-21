Doria Ragland believes that her daughter, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, will come out strong after she and her husband, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, left their roles as senior royals.

A source close to the 63-year-old yoga instructor revealed that Doria only has positive thoughts in the aftermath of Megxit. She believes that her daughter is going to be okay moving forward.

"Meghan is strong and will always be okay," the source told The Sun about Doria's thoughts on Meghan Markle stepping back as senior royal.

Although she and her daughter live far apart, they have maintained a close bond. Doria was there during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. She reportedly also spent her first Christmas with the couple and her grandson, Archie, in Canada. She flew from Los Angeles to be with her family over the holidays.

"She says her grandson is the cutest," the source added.

The insider's claims come after the Duchess of Sussex has been spotted out and about in Canada. She has been staying in the country after she and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal duties in the U.K.

There have been few photos of her released so far, but she has reportedly done two public engagements in the country. She visited two women's centres and was also seen driving herself to Victoria International Airport to pick up her friend, Heather Dorak. Dorak was among the guests at the former "Suits" actress' wedding.

The Duchess of Sussex was also recently photographed taking her dogs and baby Archie out on a walk with two of her security detail in tow. Meghan looked happy and relaxed.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was also spotted arriving in Canada to join his family in Victoria Island, where they are said to be staying at the £14m mansion they vacationed in during Christmas. The Duke of Sussex was all smiles when he was photographed stepping off the plane.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be staying in Canada until further notice, after Queen Elizabeth II stripped them of their HRH titles. They will no longer be working members of the Royal Family and will no longer receive public funds. They will also have to pay rent for Frogmore Cottage whenever they vacation in the U.K.