Meghan Markle's recently released video marking her 40th birthday has been making headlines for multiple reasons, one of them being her no-makeup look and minimal accessories.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in the video wearing two gold necklaces by Logan Hollowell. One of the necklaces carried the Tauras constellation, while the other featured the Gemini constellation. According to a report in People magazine, the Tauras necklace is a tribute to the royal's eldest child, Archie Harrison, who was born in May 2019. Meanwhile, the Gemini constellation is a nod to her baby daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4.

Though Archie and Lili did not make any appearances in their mother's video, pictures of them could be seen on her desk. Harry and Meghan have not yet released any pictures of their second-born child, but a first glimpse of her could be seen in the centre of a tri-fold picture frame filled with black and white images. A larger picture of Archie could also be seen behind.

Meghan has previously also used her accessories to send hidden messages. In her first appearance since announcing that she was expecting her second child in February this year, the "Suits" alum wore a pink sapphire ring, hinting that she was expecting a girl. When she made a FaceTime cameo during her husband Prince Harry's appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in March, she was wearing a $1,295 trapezoid-shaped lapis lazuli pendant from The Airelume, which reportedly "aids in self-expression and revelation of one's inner truth."

The former American actress also wore a number of symbolic accessories during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she said she feels "liberated" to finally be able to speak for herself. She wore a tennis bracelet that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, which was also used to create her three-stone engagement ring. The 40-year-old also sported earrings from Canadian brand Birks, and a necklace from British designer Pippa Small, which according to some was a sign of respect to the two Commonwealth countries she has lived in.