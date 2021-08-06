Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to release a photo of their baby girl Lilibet Diana to the public. But the mum-of-two may have subtly done just that with her birthday video released on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed her 40th birthday with a global initiative called "40x40," in which she asked people to share 40 minutes of their time mentoring women in the workforce. In the video, she explained that mentorship can help women regain their confidence and can help them "advance a professional life" on their own terms.

The clip switched back and forth between Meghan Markle and actress Melissa McCarthy, who provided comedic relief to what would have been a serious topic. At one point, the camera focused on the picture frames placed on the duchess' table. It revealed a trio of framed photos and while they appeared blurry, the middle snap shows Prince Harry cradling daughter Lilibet Diana while leaning toward her face. The adorable snap showed her all bundled up in white.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to Access Hollywood that it was the two-month-old baby in the snap. Three-year-old Archie also appeared in a separate picture frame looking all grown up with a full head of hair.

Aside from photos of the family, the video also showed stacks of "The Bench" on the desk, where the royal propped up her laptop. There is also a tray of biscuits and a matching teacup and saucer, an Hermes throw blanket draped on a chair and a vase of white roses. Even Prince Harry made a cameo at the end of the video.

The couple welcomed Lilibet Diana on June 4 and they have since kept details about their daughter private. It was widely speculated that they would finally give the public their first look at their baby girl on the duchess' birthday. They may have done so through her birthday video, although it may not have been what fans expected. The baby's face is hardly visible in the clip so it is hard to tell if she takes after mum Meghan Markle or dad Prince Harry.