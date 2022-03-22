Meghan Markle made life for her nephew miserable after her relationship with Prince Harry became public knowledge.

Tyler Dooley made the accusations in an interview with The Sun, saying that he was in a "rough place" at the time. The 29-year old, who is the son of the Duchess of Sussex's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr., claimed his anxiety at that point was at an all-time high because of the publicity surrounding his aunt.

The British press went through all the effort to dig up details about Meghan Markle's private life including her relationship with her family and ex-husband, film producer Trevor Engelson. It was recently revealed that several U.K. tabloids even tried to sabotage her reputation with a tempting offer to a former co-star.

Actor Simon Rex shared that he was offered $70,000 to make false claims that he once slept with her. But the extent of their relationship did not go past having lunch together after they met on an episode of UPN sitcom "Cuts." He said he received a thank you note from her afterward which he framed as a keepsake.

This is true. And I framed the thank you letter she wrote me. She has very nice penmanship btw. https://t.co/oBF1SDbhqo — Simon Rex (@SimonRex) March 18, 2022

As for Dooley, who runs a cannabis farm in Oregon, claimed he hit rock bottom when he was thrust into the spotlight through no choice of his own. He accused Meghan Markle of making his life miserable because of the negative publicity surrounding his family.

"I wish we'd had some kind of warning or assistance - like a debrief, something like 'This is about to hit you, so you need to get ready,' when all the royal stuff happened. But there was nothing," he said adding, "My anxiety was at an all-time high - it was just a rough place to be in."

"You know Meghan makes this big claim of helping the world, of being a philanthropist, an activist, but I've been silent for a long time," he continued.

Dooley claimed he "went through hell and back" and was "at the lowest" of his lows because of the frenzy surrounding Meghan Markle. But he is "in such a better place" now than he "was a few years ago" because of the support of his family.