Thomas Markle Jr. shared his support for his sister Samantha and said that Meghan Markle must be held accountable for all the alleged lies she said in her interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

The Duchess of Sussex is being sued by her half-sister for defamation over the Oprah interview. She claimed the royal lied about her rags-to-riches story and for suggesting that she grew up as "an only child."

Speaking about the lawsuit, Thomas Jr. said it is only right for his sister to go through that route just to correct the misconceptions about their family. He said he can "see where Samantha is coming from" as he revealed the anger she feels over the lies.

Read more Meghan Markle braces for ugly courtroom drama with estranged sister, dad Thomas

"I'm close with her, we talk every week, and I think there's a lot of anger there on her part about things Meghan has said about our family," he told Closer magazine adding, "I believe there may have been things said that aren't right. And so Samantha is making the decision to defend the family. It's sad, but Samantha is hoping Meghan will have to face what she's done."

However, Meghan Markle's lawyer called Samantha's lawsuit "baseless and absurd" and chalked it to a "continuation of a pattern of disturbing behaviour." The royal and her legal team will reportedly "give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."

But despite the hurt and anger, Thomas Jr. said that he and his father, Thomas Sr., would still love to make amends. They want to find peace and heal their relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

"A lot has been said and done, but my dad and I now just want to put the negativity behind us. All we can do is wait for Meghan to wake up and realise family is the most important thing. It's sad that my dad doesn't have a relationship with his daughter or his grandkids," he continued.

Thomas Jr. said he and his father "sometimes talk about it all" and they "try so hard to work out what Meghan was thinking, why she's doing what she's doing, why she gave it all up with the royal family and what her goals are." For now, all they can do is wait and hope that one day they will understand.