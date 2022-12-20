Samantha Markle called out her half-sister Meghan Markle over the lies she allegedly told in the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series, including the part where she said she took care of their grandmother.

In Volume 2 of the six-part docuseries, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her family from the side of her father, Thomas Markle Sr. She talked about the close relationship she had with her grandmother, Doris May Rita Sanders, saying, "I was so, so close with my grandmother and I took care of her in her final years."

However, her estranged sibling Samantha claimed Meghan lied about taking care of Sanders as she only visited. She told Tucker Carlson on Fox News, "The whole grandmother thing- that just did it for us. I think my grandmother would be rolling over in her grave if she saw that. And she didn't take care of her. She visited her."

She added, "She never made apple butter with her because my grandmother was making apple butter, like, in the 1970s before Meghan was even born. So, it's been so far-fetched." Samantha went on to compare her sister's story to a "tragic comedy."

In the series, Meghan Markle also talked about her relationship with her estranged sister. She disputed claims that they have fallen out because they were never close, to begin with.

Talking about Samantha and her book "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1," the Duchess of Sussex said, "I don't know your middle name, I don't know your birthday. You're telling these people that you raised me and that you've coined me 'Princess Pushy?''"

"I don't remember seeing her when I was a kid at my dad's house if, and when, they would come around."

Samantha also previously accused Meghan Markle of lying about not inviting her daughter Ashleigh to the royal wedding in May 2018. In "Harry & Meghan" the duchess said that the advice given to her at that time was not to invite her niece because of the negative press surrounding her estranged half-sister. But the 58-year-old cited a royal source who claimed that Meghan herself refused to have Ashleigh at her wedding.