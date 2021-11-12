Meghan Markle has apologised to the Court of Appeal in connection with her privacy suit against a newspaper for publishing excerpts of her letter to her estranged father after her former aide, Jason Knauf, provided proof revealing that she drafted her letter believing it could be leaked. However, the Duchess of Sussex doesn't see the recent events as a major setback to the case or her reputation.

Angela Levin, official biographer of Meghan's husband Prince Harry, said the former actress is brushing off the new evidence as if "it's nothing" but they are "very serious" and could cause "significant" damage to her reputation. Levin told GB News about the recent developments, "I think the whole thing is absolutely extraordinary."

"What is astonishing is that the Palace aides are now talking and saying what they think has really happened. Before, they followed the Queen's motto - which is to never complain and never explain, and staff did this too," she said about the revelations made by Knauf, who is currently employed with the royal family as the Chief Executive of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Foundation.

The royal expert, who spent a year with Harry writing his biography, noted that he and his wife Meghan have become a "different breed" now, leading palace aides to shed their motto of silence. She said, "(their comments are) thought to be so unfair and wrong that aides are now going to speak about their views."

Levin claimed that Meghan's apology to the court for failing to disclose the information by saying that she would have done it if she "remembered" indicates she is not taking the evidence seriously. She added, "What she said in court was not true and I think her credibility will suffer for this in a significant way."

The biographer said that the Duchess is also desperate to not lose against the newspaper, after winning the case without a trial in February this year, which is influencing her judgements.

"She doesn't like to be beaten - she wants to win, and sometimes she goes overboard. She doesn't listen to detail, she doesn't want to be told, she just wants to forge ahead," Levin said.