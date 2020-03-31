Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted a farewell message on the Sussex Royal's official Instagram account, a day ahead of their official exit from the British royal family.

Prince Harry, 35 and Meghan Markle, 38 shared a heartfelt message for their 11.3 million followers on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram account on Monday. The royal couple will complete their transition from working royals to financially independent members of the royal family on Tuesday.

The message written on their navy blue template reads: "Thank you to this community- for the support, the inspiration, and the shared commitment to the good in the world." However, the comments on the post as well as the remaining posts on the Instagram account have been switched off.

The couple, who will drop the term "royal" from their titles after quitting as senior members of the royal family, spoke about coronavirus pandemic in the caption and wrote: "As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise."

Harry and Meghan further stressed that the most important concern at the moment is the health and well being of people across the globe as well as finding solutions to the many problems including unemployment generated by the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute," the parents-of-one wrote.

The couple, who has reportedly been staying in Malibu with their 10-month-old son Archie, added that they won't be seen on the Instagram account anymore, but their charity work for the society will continue, reports Mail Online.

"We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another," the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex concluded, signing off the message with "Harry and Meghan."

Harry and Meghan announced their shocking decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family in January, adding that they would split their time between the UK and North America.