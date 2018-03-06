Just when we thought that Mel B and her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte had finally called a truce and closed the chapter on their bitter divorce saga, the pair is in the midst of another legal battle.

The Spice Girl, born Melanie Brown, is seeking help from the courts to prevent the movie producer from spending time with one of his step-daughters.

In documents filed in Los Angeles on 1 March, the 45-year-old star claims that Belafonte exposed her three daughters Phoenix, 19, Angel, 10, and 6-year-old Madison, who is Belafonte's child, to "videos of Isis beheading individuals".

"Stephen thought it was funny or educational (I still do not know) to play videos of Isis beheading individuals," Brown stated in court documents obtained by The Blast.

"This was entirely inappropriate for such young girls, who do not understand what is happening in the videos. Angel has repeatedly told me about these videos and that she was scared and frightened that Stephen would expose her to such gruesome images," said the mother of three, who added that she has enrolled Angel in therapy.

Mel B filed for divorce from her husband in March 2017 citing "irreconcilable differences." Their split soon turned nasty after she got a restraining order against him, alleging that he was physically abusive, pressured her into threesomes with other women and even impregnated their former nanny during their 10-year marriage.

But movie producer Belafonte dismissed the claims and accused his estranged wife of orchestrating a smear campaign to sabotage his image. His rep said in a statement: "In due course, Mr Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies."

After months of hostile court battles, the former couple's divorce was finalised by the Los Angeles Superior Court judge in December 2017 and she dropped her restraining order. They agreed to share custody of their daughter, Madison, with Belafonte getting custody of the six-year-old on alternate weekends and on Wednesdays.

The America's Got Talent judge's eldest child Phoenix - whose father is Jimmy Gulzar - corroborated her mother's claims about the ISIS video viewing, saying it occurred when she celebrated her 16th birthday with friends.

"He got us all to watch men being beheaded with chainsaws by ISIS, as we were in the kitchen and he was cooking," the teenager said in a court declaration against her former stepdad. "I never bonded with Stephen because he would call me names such as: 'retarded' and 'stupid.' He would do things which upset me."

Brown also accused Belafonte of making attempts to reach out to the 10-year-old Angel, whose father is Eddie Murphy. According to her statement, he recently gave Madison a teddy bear to give to Angel which allegedly had a piece of paper inside with his phone number.