KEY POINTS Cast returns for first reunion since 2003 finale.

One-night-only charity event in New York.

Proceeds benefit F Cancer and James Van Der Beek.

For the first time in over two decades, the beloved cast of Dawson's Creek are reuniting on stage for a special one-night event. James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson will join forces on September 22 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City for a live script reading of the show's iconic pilot episode. The charity gathering will raise funds for the nonprofit F Cancer and support Van Der Beek, who revealed last year that he is battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.

The reunion, titled Dawson's Creek Class Reunion, will also feature former cast members, including Busy Philipps, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes and Nina Repeta. Directed by Jason Moore and produced alongside creator Kevin Williamson and Greg Berlanti, the evening promises a nostalgic return to Capeside, where the beloved teen drama first captured audiences in 1998.

The full cast of ‘DAWSON’S CREEK’ will reunite for a live reading of the show’s 1998 pilot episode. pic.twitter.com/Zg5WelaFn8 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 20, 2025

For fans, the event marks not only a rare chance to see the original cast together again but also an opportunity to celebrate the enduring legacy of the show while supporting a meaningful cause.