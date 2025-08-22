Millie Bobby Brown is officially a mother. The Stranger Things actress, 21, and her husband Jake Bongiovi, 23, have adopted a baby girl, marking a new chapter for the young couple, who tied the knot earlier this year.

In a joint Instagram post, the pair revealed, 'This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.'

Brown, who has spoken openly about her desire to become a young mother, had previously shared on the SmartLess podcast, 'I wanted to be a mum just like the way my mum was to me.' She also noted adoption was always on the table. 'The energy in our house is the door is always open.' The pair was also spotted recently pushing a pram in East Hampton.

Now part of a group of stars who embraced parenthood early, Brown joins a list of celebrities who navigated fame and family at a young age.

1. Kylie Jenner Welcomed Stormi at 20

Reality star and billionaire Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in 2018, aged 20. Unlike most celebrity pregnancies, she kept the entire experience private, only announcing Stormi's birth after the fact.

'I think more about the future because of her,' Jenner said, who shared her journey with her ex-boyfriend and Stormi's father, Travis Scott. Now a mother of two and successful businesswoman, Jenner frequently shares moments of motherhood on her own terms.

2. Solange Knowles Gave Birth at 18

Solange Knowles, American singer, songwriter, and actress, became a mother at 18 when she had a son, Daniel Julez, in 2004 with her husband, Daniel Smith. Launching a music career while raising a child, she has spoken about the dual journey in the past.

'It was one of the most bittersweet moments of my life, because I was so in love with Julez... it was isolating and lonely, and so cold and dark. And it was just Julez and me most of the time,' she said.

Now known for her artistic independence, Solange remains deeply connected to her son, who's now grown.

3. Sofia Vergara Became a Young Single Mum at 19

Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara had her son, Manolo, at 19.

Raising him as a single mum in Colombia before making it big in Hollywood, The Modern Family star credits her early motherhood for shaping her drive.

'It is great that I had him young, because now I'm going to be 52, and he's 32,' she said in a People interview. Manolo often appears alongside her at events.

4. Fantasia Barrino Was a Teen Mum at Just 17

Fantasia Barrino had a daughter, Zion, at 17 years before winning American Idol. In her memoir, she opened up about the challenges she faced as a teen mum without financial support.

Zion, who also appears next to her mother in a music video in 2017, launched her own makeup line called Quari Beauty in 2022. Barrino's journey and strength continue to inspire many young mothers around the world.

5. Jamie Lynn Spears' Sweet 16 was About Motherhood

In 2008, Zoey 101 star and sister of singer Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears, gave birth to daughter Maddie at just 16. Her pregnancy made headlines and prompted her to step back from the spotlight.

Years later, she reflected on the whole episode, saying, 'I didn't have a singing career at that point. I'd just been on Zoey. And at that point, I really wasn't thinking about career. It was more like, I'm about to have a child, I've got to set up a home,' she told Cosmopolitan. Spears later returned to acting and music, balancing her career with raising Maddie, who is now a teen herself.

6. Lebron James was a Dad at 19

The basketball star and one of the most popular and loved sports personalities in the world took on fatherhood at the very young age of 19.

James, who was himself a child of a teen mother, was really keen on doing the whole father role in the right way. With his father out of the picture from his childhood, her mother, Gloria James, who was just 16 years old, was forced to be both dad and mom to James.

Hence, when James found out that he was going to be a father so soon, he decided to be present as much as he could in his son's LeBron Raymone James Jr. (Bronny) life.