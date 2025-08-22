YouTuber Emily Canham has thrilled fans by announcing that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Mark Herrema. Canham wrote, 'I'm quite simply over the moon to share that we have a baby on the way. I've never been more excited for a chapter in my life. Family means so much to me and I still can't believe I get to start one of my own with my fiancé(!!). Feeling overwhelmingly grateful and honestly just crazy excited to be a mom.' Fellow influencers flooded the comments with congratulations, celebrating the joyful news with the popular content creator.

Emily Canham, 28, first gained fame on YouTube after leaving school due to bullying and has since built a strong online presence with over a million followers. Originally from Kettering, she now lives in Los Angeles and has appeared in Sidemen videos, alongside her work as a content creator and L'Oreal make-up ambassador. Canham previously dated Busted's James Bourne from 2018 until their split in 2023, a relationship marked by a 14-year age gap. Before that, she experienced a public breakup with fellow YouTuber Jake Boys in 2017. Canham's current fiancé, Mark Herrema, is a California-based entrepreneur and co-founder of sustainability company Newlight Technologies, whom she revealed to fans for the first time in her Instagram announcement.

As Canham embarks on this new chapter, fans are eagerly anticipating glimpses of her journey into motherhood. Her announcement not only highlights her personal happiness but also underscores her growth from a bullied schoolgirl to a successful influencer and entrepreneur. With her supportive community cheering her on, Emily Canham's exciting new chapter promises plenty of moments to celebrate and capture in her online gallery.