Donald Trump's dance moves at his recent campaign rally reminded netizens of Julia Louis-Dreyfus's iconic and awkward moves as Elaine Benes on the classic sitcom "Seinfeld," and even Louis-Dreyfus noticed the similarity.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus took to her Twitter account on Sunday to poke fun at Donald Trump's dance routine on "Let Me See Your Hips Swing" by Savage during a rally and said he should stop emulating her fictional TV characters. Sharing a video comparing Trump's dancing to Elaine's, the actress joked that the POTUS has stolen from both "Seinfeld" and her political comedy "Veep."

"First he stole all of Veep. Now he's stealing from Seinfeld. Melania deserves an Emmy for acting like she's attracted to THIS," the Emmy-winning actress wrote.

Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza on the hit NBC sitcom, also took to Twitter to make fun of the president and compare his dance moves to Elaine's. He wrote: "The President is apparently a fan of @OfficialJLD's famous I can't dance for s*** moves. Julia was working hard to be that awful. I feel like these are his best moves."

Several other Twitter users commented about the comparison, with one saying Trump's dance moves are worse than Elaine Benes. Another said: "We all owe Elaine an apology." A third one wrote: "Not to denigrate the incomparable Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine, but at least she was acting."

Louis-Dreyfus had earlier also drawn a comparison between her show "Veep" and Trump's administration. During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show back in February, the 59-year-old discussed how the absurd storyline on the HBO series was being eclipsed by real-life political current events.

When asked if Trump's presidency makes her miss playing Selina Meyer in the political comedy, the actress said: "Well, it does and it doesn't. I have to say, I think he's doing a better job of our show — except to say that it in fact isn't even remotely funny. But it does make me miss it. I mean, it was super fun. It was just hard to compete with that crap."

The actress was also a moderator on the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in August, where she launched a scathing attack on the president and also joked about how he is going to react to her comments. She said: "Tonight I couldn't be prouder to be a loyal union member, a passionate climate activist and patriotic Democrat. Or as Donald Trump will call me in a tweet tomorrow: A washed-up, horse-faced no talent has-been that has low ratings."