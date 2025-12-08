First Lady Melania Trump has endorsed the launch of a £2,200 ($2,800) designer handbag promoting unity for vulnerable children as concerns over the cost-of-living crisis intensify against President Donald Trump's administration.

Alexandra Gucci Zarini, the great-granddaughter of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci, unveiled the Unity Bag on Friday, describing it as a tribute to Mrs Trump's Fostering the Future initiative, which supports children ageing out of the foster care system.

The limited-edition handbag features a gold oval plaque hand-stitched into the interior and engraved with a unique edition number. It retails for $2,800 (approximately £2,200), with only 20% of proceeds benefiting the charity initiative.

Gucci Heiress Praises Melania Trump's Foster Care Work

'I have always admired Melania Trump's quiet yet unwavering devotion to children — especially foster youth who are so often overlooked', Zarini said in her announcement.

'Her vision for Fostering the Future is truly inspiring, and it is an extraordinary honour to support her initiative.'

The bag's launch comes amid growing political division, with a survey from The New York Times and Siena University finding that 64% of registered voters believe the country is too divided to solve political issues. This marks a significant increase from 42% in September 2020.

White House Meeting Seals Luxury Handbag Partnership

The handbag launch follows Zarini's November visit to the White House, where she met Mrs Trump for the signing of the Fostering the Future Executive Order.

Zarini described the meeting as an 'unforgettable moment' with 'our beautiful First Lady', praising her as 'so elegant, kind, and deeply devoted to the well-being of children'.

What Is the AGCF Unity Bag?

The AGCF Unity Bag is a small black shoulder purse with pebbled leather exterior and goat suede interior.

The bag was crafted in Spain at traditional artisan workshops and is available exclusively at AGCF.com and the AGCF Boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California.

'This tribute to Fostering the Future is the purest expression of everything AGCF stands for,' Zarini told Fox News Digital. 'Giving back to protect and empower vulnerable children is the highest form of luxury — it is the heart of our brand.'

Timing Draws Criticism Amid Economic Concerns

The partnership has drawn criticism for its timing, as the launch coincides with President Trump's claims that reports of economic struggles represent a 'con job by the Democrats'.

Despite publicly maintaining that the cost-of-living crisis is exaggerated, the president is preparing a national tour to address voter concerns about financial anxiety.

Alexandra Gucci Zarini's Personal Story of Abuse

Zarini's commitment to child protection stems from personal tragedy.

In 2025, she won a civil lawsuit against her former stepfather, who sexually abused her beginning when she was six years old and continuing into early adulthood. The jury awarded her £67 million ($115 million) in damages.

The Gucci heiress established both AGCF in 2020 and her non-profit, the Alexandra Gucci Children's Foundation, to raise awareness about child abuse. The brand donates 20% of all its profits to causes related to empowering and protecting children.

How Fostering the Future Helps Foster Care Children

According to the National Foster Institute, only 50% of foster children finish secondary school, and just 3% earn university degrees.

The Fostering the Future initiative aims to address this gap by providing scholarships to foster youth at institutions such as Vanderbilt University, the University of Miami, and Villanova University.

Although Melania Trump does not appear to be personally profiting from the designer bag, this is not the first time the Trump name has been linked to luxury items. Trump Watches, ranging from £300 to £1,900 ($499 to $2,999), angered supporters within the president's own party, with some MAGA supporters who purchased them leaving poor reviews.

The Unity Bag carries what AGCF describes as a 'quiet yet powerful message of hope and shared vision: that we must come together — in unity for our children — to protect and uplift them toward a brighter future'.

Bags ship between 15 and 21 December for those purchasing before Christmas.