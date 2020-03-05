First Lady Melania Trump hosted the International Women of Courage Awards on Wednesday, with the help of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to honour women's courage all over the world.

At the event held at the State Department, Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo shook hands with all the 12 recipients of the International Women of Courage Awards, despite the fear surrounding the outbreak of deadly coronavirus in the US. The FLOTUS made other forms of physical contact as well, including side hugs and shoulder touches, reports Mail Online.

None of the 12 women honoured at the event were from China, Italy or South Korea, which are considered countries most affected with the virus, and majority of them were from the other countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

It was an honor to attend todayâ€™s International Women of Courage Awards #IWOC2020 with @SecPompeo at @StateDept. The women recognized today are not just strong & resilient - they are a true inspiration to us all. #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/a5Wbwj6FDw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 5, 2020

By her gestures, the first lady ruled out the fears of the health experts and immunology specialists in US who have advised people to avoid physical contact with others in public, and to instead greet each other using an elbow touch, as a preventive measure against the virus. Melania's gestures also comes at a time when her husband President Donald Trump, who is known to be a germaphobe, revealed on Monday that he stopped touching his face weeks ago on recommendations of health experts.

In fact, POTUS took to Twitter to chide those who have not been following the instructions of health experts. In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump bashed millionaire Mike Bloomberg for licking his fingers writing: "Mini Mike, don't lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!"

This is the fourth year in a row that Melania has presented the awards at the International Women of Courage ceremony. For the occasion, the 49-year-old opted for a stunning black dress, that featured a high-neck and quarter sleeves. The mother-of-one paired the dress with high-heels and left her hair open in loose waves.

Melania said in her address at the event: "As First Lady of the United States, I am proud of what this country continues to do for women, and I am honored to represent a nation that not only recognizes women around the world who are making a difference internationally, but empowers and supports them in their endeavors so they can affect positive change for others."