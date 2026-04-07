Melania Trump was mocked online on Monday 6 April after a video from the White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, DC, showed the first lady reading to children, with critics on social media claiming she was 'struggling' and branding her 'a complete idiot.' The clip, which quickly spread across X, reignited long-standing ridicule of Melania Trump's Slovenian accent and prompted renewed debate over how she is perceived as first lady.

The row began after an X account posted footage of Melania reading the 1942 children's classic The Runaway Bunny during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn. The Easter tradition, hosted by the White House, features games, activities and live entertainment for families.

On this occasion, Melania's gentle picture book reading became less of a feel-good moment and more of a political flashpoint once it hit social media, where many users accused her of stumbling over words and sounding unclear. The claim that she was 'struggling' is based entirely on the user-generated video and subsequent comments and has not been supported by any official transcript or neutral assessment of the reading.

Melania Humiliated Over Reading and Accent at Easter Event

Melania Trump's critics seized on the footage almost immediately. The original post framed her performance as awkward and difficult to follow, and the replies quickly became harsh.

'Surprised she can read her own name,' one user wrote in response to the video. Another asked, 'Did they have a translator there so the children could understand?' A third called her 'a complete idiot,' while a fourth focused on a specific moment, mocking her pronunciation of the word 'swimming.'

Melania Trump struggles to read a children’s book to kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll.



Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/wRVGxryVmx — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 6, 2026

The backlash had little to do with the event itself, which involved Melania reading to children at the Easter festivities. Attention focused instead on her accent, which has long drawn ridicule online.

The criticism extended beyond her reading style. Another user wrote, 'I think that robot she introduced a few weeks back would do a better job,' referring to a humanoid robot that spoke at her Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition summit on 25 March. The comparison turned a routine first lady duty into an opportunity to recycle jokes about Melania's perceived stiffness and her recent tech-themed event.

There is no indication that children at the Easter Egg Roll struggled to understand Melania or that anyone at the event complained. The backlash came almost entirely from X, and without a full independent transcript, claims that she could not read the book should be treated with caution.

Donald Trump's 'Movie Star' Praise Fuels More Melania Backlash

During an address on Monday, the president turned to the crowd and highlighted Melania's presence. 'Our great first lady who is here someplace, I think this is our first lady. What do you think of our first lady?' he asked. 'She's a movie star. I do not know, do we call her first lady or movie star?'

He went further, linking the compliment to her recent documentary. 'She has the biggest movie, can you believe this? And she deserves it,' Trump, 79, said, referring to MELANIA, which premiered in January.

I am in tears. President Trump walks up to Melania “How’s our First Lady? She’s a great movie star”



I LOVE THESE TWO ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9SgVv9QnYl — Donald J.Trump's (@Maria98249629) April 6, 2026

Online, the description of her as a 'movie star' drew immediate scorn. 'She's no movie star!! She did not act in a movie, they made a s----- documentary about her that tanked so hard it only has a 10 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 1.6/10 on IMDb,' one commenter wrote, citing the film's reception. Another added, 'So Trump is doing what he always does: lies. "The best movie ever made anywhere in the world, everyone loves it."'

The backlash followed a familiar pattern. Trump's long-standing habit of exaggerating his own projects and those of his allies gave critics an opportunity to cite public ratings against his claim that Melania's documentary was 'the biggest movie.'

Poll Numbers Underscore Melania Trump's Popularity Problem

Melania, 55, was recently ranked as the least popular first lady once again, according to YouGov polling from December 2025. The survey found that only 36% of Americans viewed her favourably, while 43% disapproved of Donald Trump's wife. Just 18% described their views as neutral.

Read more Melania's Easter Reading Stirs Fresh Scrutiny Over Her Disputed Language Skills Melania's Easter Reading Stirs Fresh Scrutiny Over Her Disputed Language Skills

Those numbers mark a drop from 2021, when her approval rating stood at around 42% and she was already considered one of the least popular first ladies in modern polling. The source does not provide the full methodology or margin of error for the YouGov survey, so while the trend appears clear, the exact figures should be treated as a snapshot rather than an absolute measure.

Taken together, the viral clip, harsh replies and polling data paint a picture of a first lady who struggles to win over the broader public and is especially vulnerable to online ridicule targeting her accent and her husband's tendency to exaggerate. Nothing in the material suggests the White House has responded formally to the latest wave of mockery, leaving the narrative around Melania Trump at the Easter Egg Roll shaped almost entirely by critics.