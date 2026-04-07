Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness's attempt to sell their New York City flat is reportedly fuelling fresh divorce tensions, with a source claiming the former couple are at odds over price cuts, mounting losses and what to do next with the property.

The pair ended their 27-year marriage in 2023, telling fans in a carefully worded joint statement that they were separating 'to pursue our individual growth' while maintaining 'gratitude, love and kindness.' According to the National Enquirer, the divorce has since been finalised, but the Manhattan apartment remains an unresolved issue — one that appears to be testing how amicable that 'new chapter' really is.

Divorce Tensions Tied to 'Nightmare' NYC Flat

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The latest claims come from an unnamed insider quoted by the Enquirer, who described an increasingly fraught sale. What should have been a routine disposal of a shared asset has instead become, in the source's words, 'a nightmare.'

'Selling this place was supposed to be straightforward, but it's turned into a nightmare because there's so much money on the line and they're having no luck unloading it,' the source alleged, suggesting the property has been on the market longer than either Jackman or Furness expected.

The apartment is described in the report as 'lavish,' but no asking price or listing details are provided. The source claims the former couple have already agreed to at least one price cut and that even this decision became a point of tension.

'They've already slashed the price, which took a huge amount of back and forth because they couldn't agree on how much to reduce it,' the insider claimed, describing the talks as more marital post-mortem than simple business negotiation.

The disagreements are said to go beyond the numbers. The source added that Jackman and Furness have been revisiting who originally pushed to buy the property and who should take responsibility for the current 'mess.' That kind of retrospective blame game is hardly unusual after a long relationship ends, but it undermines the polished image of a couple calmly disentangling their lives.

'There's a lot of finger-pointing over who pushed to buy it in the first place and who is responsible for the mess they're in now,' the source said. 'When they finalised the divorce, it seemed like they were finally ready to move on from all the anger but things are starting to get heated again.'

NYC Flat Becomes Legal Wild Card

Where the Enquirer's story goes further is in suggesting that the New York flat could yet drag the former couple back into formal legal conflict. The source describes a ticking clock, with the property allegedly losing value the longer it sits unsold.

'This isn't something they can just ignore. There's too much at stake financially, and if they can't agree on what to do with the property next, it's very likely to end up being something they have to resolve through lawyers,' the insider warned, adding, 'It's a huge mess and every day that goes by without selling they're losing money.'

For Jackman, the personal backdrop has never been far from the headlines. When he and Furness, now 70, confirmed their separation in 2023 after marrying in 1996, it came amid speculation about his closeness to Broadway actor Sutton Foster. The Enquirer was among the outlets to allege that the Wolverine star, 57, had been having an affair, though neither Jackman nor Furness has publicly linked their split to any specific incident.

Foster, 50, was married to screenwriter Ted Griffin for around a decade before filing for divorce in October 2023. She and Jackman have since confirmed their relationship, adding another layer of public scrutiny to an already complicated private situation.

Key details are missing from the report. There is no timeline for when the property was first listed, no indication of how many price reductions have occurred, and no independent valuation of potential losses. Crucially, no second source backs up the claim that new legal action is imminent.

Until Jackman or Furness comment directly, or fresh court documents emerge, the story relies almost entirely on a single anonymous source. Nothing about the alleged dispute over the New York flat has been officially confirmed.