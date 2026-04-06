A video of First Lady Melania Trump reading to children at the White House Easter Egg Roll has prompted fresh discussion about her English proficiency. Posted on 6 April on X by user @ArtCandee, the clip showed her seated with a group of children at the Rose Garden Reading Nook during the 148th annual event on the South Lawn. The post described the moment as 'embarrassing' and gained more than 100,000 views within hours.

The White House had listed Melania among the featured readers at the Reading Nook, alongside Second Lady Usha Vance, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and senior administration officials. This year's event incorporated patriotic themes to honour America's 250th birthday.

Not the First Time

The clip has revived a long-running debate over Melania's language abilities. She has claimed fluency in five languages — English, Italian, French, German, and her native Slovene — though she has demonstrated fluency publicly only in English and Slovene.

Independent accounts have found limited evidence of proficiency in the others. A 2020 biography by Mary Jordan, 'The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump', located no recordings of her speaking beyond English and Slovene. Videos of her with French and Italian speakers show her using only basic phrases before defaulting to English or a translator.

What Experts Have Said

Political commentator and multilinguist John Aravosis scrutinised Melania's language skills in a 2017 YouTube video. He suggested that if she truly spoke French, she would have seized the opportunity to showcase that abroad, adding that her French did not even reach 'French 101' level — more akin to 'the first day of French class.'



A separate incident during a 2017 visit to the Vatican drew similar attention. When Pope Francis jokingly asked Melania in Italian what she feeds her husband, the first lady did not appear to understand the question until a translator repeated it in English. Fact-checkers examining the five-language claim said they were unable to find any recordings of Melania speaking German at all. Some photographs from a G20 summit dinner in 2017 appeared to show the first lady conversing with Vladimir Putin, who speaks some English as well as German, but what language they might have been using is not discernible from still pictures.



Melania Trump struggles to read a children’s book to kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll.



Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/wRVGxryVmx — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 6, 2026

A Divided Reaction

Responses to the clip were sharply divided. Many comments on the thread were openly hostile, with some questioning her English proficiency. 'She can not speak English, but she is supposed to be genius and speaks over 40 languages... so they said,' wrote user @mark21875076055. Another, @luckgaupt, quipped: 'Must not have been in one of her five languages. I still can't recognize one of them.' User @KaniaMcKalliah added: 'She's been in the US for 30 years FGS.'

Not everyone was critical, however. User @torkihobe offered a dissenting view, writing: 'She's not struggling to read, she just has an accent. Maybe don't be such a nativist.' User @eliahu_effie similarly pushed back at critics: 'I bet you don't speak 7 languages.' It is worth noting that the @ArtCandee account openly identifies itself as a liberal pundit, and the framing of the original post reflects that perspective.

Melania is the first naturalised citizen to serve as first lady, and only the second foreign-born after Louisa Adams. Her infrequent public appearances give such moments added scrutiny — from both sides.