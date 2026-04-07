A New York mental health worker has been fired after a video of her shouting at passers‑by in Times Square went viral. The video showed the woman repeatedly calling them 'baby killers' and directing profane anti‑Israeli slurs at the group.

The footage has drawn widespread attention on social media platforms and raised questions about public harassment, antisemitism and employment consequences for viral outbursts.

Viral Video Captures Shouting Incident in Times Square

A clip circulating on Instagram and X shows Jennifer Koonings, identified in the footage as a mental health provider based in New York City, approaching a group of individuals and loudly accusing them of being 'baby killers' while they walked through a busy area of Times Square, a major commercial and tourist hub in Midtown Manhattan.

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In the video, Koonings can be heard yelling phrases including 'baby killers' and 'f*ck Israel' as she films herself and the group, which posts associate with people of Israeli origin peacefully passing by.

The footage has been shared widely with descriptions that the individuals she confronted were going about their day. The spread of the video on platforms such as Instagram and X rapidly drew strong reactions from commenters and media pages focusing on antisemitism and hate speech.

Employment Termination After Viral Outburst

Following the viral spread of the Times Square confrontation, Koonings was reportedly fired from her job at a healthcare role in New York. Multiple social accounts reporting on the incident state that her employment at a mental health services provider ended shortly after the video garnered attention.

Details about an official statement from the employer have not been broadly publicised, though social footage and postings linked her dismissal to the viral video.

The public response on social media has been intense, with observers describing the outburst as harassment and discriminatory behaviour, while others debate the boundaries of free expression in public spaces.

Update: Jennifer Koonings is no longer employed with Inspire Mental Health Services. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 6, 2026

Background and Professional Identity

Publicly available material indicates that Jennifer Koonings is a psychiatric nurse practitioner and has worked as a sexual assault forensic examiner for adults and children in New York City.

Previous writings attributed to her portray her as actively engaged in political advocacy, including strong criticism of Israeli policies in the Middle East and involvement with international activist movements.

An article authored under her name for an activist group detailed her opposition to US and Israeli military policy in Gaza and described her as participating in protest activities, including a hunger strike to highlight humanitarian concerns.

These earlier posts and commentary show Koonings has publicly expressed contentious views on Middle East policy long before the Times Square incident.

Public Reaction and Debate

The viral nature of the Times Square clip has sparked a broader conversation online about public harassment, antisemitism and protest speech. Many users who shared the video condemned her statements as discriminatory and harmful, particularly the accusation that individuals of a certain nationality are responsible for war crimes.

The outburst took place in Times Square, one of the world's busiest pedestrian areas and a well‑known tourist destination in New York City, where hundreds of thousands of people pass through daily.

Observers note that the episode highlights the intersection of social media virality, political expression and consequences for employment, especially when individuals with professional credentials become the focus of widespread online scrutiny.

It's particularly upsetting that she's a nurse. Deeply concerning for potential patients. — Kath Brod (@mysteriouskat) April 6, 2026

Broader Context of Online Harassment and Public Spaces

Analysts note that incidents of public shouting and confrontation captured on video have become more common in major cities, often drawing debate about civility and respectful discourse in shared urban spaces.

Platforms hosting such content play a significant role in shaping public perception of these events, as well as driving reactions from employers and the wider community.

Public commentary around the incident has also intersected with ongoing debates about the Israel‑Hamas conflict and how people express criticism of governments or national policies in public settings.