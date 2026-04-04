The official account of Charlie Kirk's death has been called into question following claims from a source who identifies as part of an Iranian hacking group. According to a video circulating online, the group obtained evidence after hacking emails belonging to FBI Director Kash Patel, suggesting government involvement in Kirk's assassination. An anonymous individual, believed to be a member of the hacking team, claimed that Kirk was not killed by a standard ballistic projectile but by a specialised exploding pen microphone. IBTimes UK could not independently verify the claims.

The theory has gained traction within certain online communities and challenges the prevailing account that Kirk was shot by a lone gunman firing from a distance.

The Exploding Microphone Claim

The insider detailed how Kirk was killed based on information they said was 'pieced together from the emails and other intelligent sources,' concluding that a bullet was not responsible. 'Charlie Kirk was never shot with a bullet,' the insider claimed. 'He was accidentally decapitated by a piece of shrapnel from a miniature explosive planted inside his microphone.' According to the source, the device was 'supposed to blow out his chest cavity' but 'malfunctioned' and instead of 'detonating downward,' 'ripped upward' and struck his neck.

Iranian hackers claim Kirk was an inside job…



You know, I will believe an anonymous Iranian man, over anybody in the United States government.

ON HOW CHARLIE KIRK WAS KILLED⁉️ pic.twitter.com/KwoQ5NIaEl — Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) April 3, 2026

The source alleged that government involvement explained why the device was removed from the stage, the live feed was cut, and Kirk's body was taken from the scene before the coroner arrived. The FBI allegedly 'took forever to find the killer' because 'they had to rush to manufacture evidence to match the lie.' The source also cited Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's public statement distancing Israel from the killing, made, the source claimed, 'before anyone had even asked', as further evidence of prior knowledge.

There's a video on X by a woman who used to do Pentagon procurements, & she corroborates the weapon info from Iran hackers! She researched weapon purchases made prior to Charlie K's death, to find how he was killed. She said the EXACT same weapon from the AES plant that blew up. — Veritas44 (@Veritas4477) April 3, 2026

The tipster further claimed the explosive was purchased in May 2025 from the Accurate Energetic Systems plant in Tennessee, and that the same device had been tested at Fort Huachuca in the days before the event. One month later, the plant exploded, killing 16 people, an event the source described as deliberate suppression of evidence. One commenter noted that a woman who previously handled Pentagon procurement had made similar claims, reportedly identifying the same weapon from the plant. Another user shared what they described as an official Department of Defense contract for the device.

Here are the screen shots to the official DOD contract for the $500,000 shaped charge device that killed Charlie Kirk.



It specifies a miniature EXTRA SMALL demolition charge Anti personal -EXTRA SMALL.



Not only did they ask for a miniature one, they wanted a miniature one that… https://t.co/OuhV3c5RA9 pic.twitter.com/sxk7WghKpd — αΩ (@ArchetypeTheory) April 3, 2026

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Ballistics Experts Question the Official Narrative of the Fatal Shot

The exploding microphone claim followed separate reports that the bullet recovered from the scene did not match the rifle belonging to Tyler Robinson, the primary suspect. Legal analysts have noted that a ballistics mismatch could undermine the prosecution's case, though former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani cautioned against reading too much into the discrepancy. 'It's not like he's necessarily going to walk away from this just because there's an inconclusive ballistics report,' Rahmani explained. 'But it's certainly a good step in the right direction for the defence.' These forensic questions have contributed to a broader environment of speculation surrounding the circumstances of Kirk's death.

Further Questions About the Investigation

Candace Owens has also raised questions about Kirk's cause of death, sharing photographs she said were obtained by the FBI from the scene. The images showed small black shards scattered through the vehicle that transported Kirk, which she argued do not correspond with equipment typically used by a security detail or news crew, and suggested the fragments could be remnants of a destroyed microphone pack. Owens also questioned what she described as an apparent lack of urgency in the medical response, and has challenged Turning Point USA for not releasing all footage from the event, alleging a cover-up involving the organisation and the FBI.

As the investigation continues, attention has shifted from the actions of a single individual to the possibility of a wider conspiracy, with the public divided over whether Kirk's killing was a foreign operation or a domestic security failure.