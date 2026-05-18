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Melania Trump's fans are convinced they have finally identified the long‑rumoured 'fake Melania,' after fresh body‑double speculation erupted around POTUS adviser Margo Martin during Donald Trump's recent China trip. Trump's China state visit took place from 14–15 May 2026 in Beijing, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping for formal summit talks and state events. Images featuring aide Margo Martin began circulating widely from 13–14 May as official delegation photos and behind‑the‑scenes clips were shared online during the early stages of the trip.

The first lady, 56, has been dogged by rumours for years that she has occasionally been swapped out for a body double at public events. The theories first emerged in 2017 and resurfaced recently as Melania did not accompany her husband, Donald Trump, on his latest visit to China. Melania Trump last accompanied Donald Trump on a major foreign visit during his September 2025 state trip to the United Kingdom, where the couple were hosted at Windsor Castle by King Charles III, according to Wikipedia and contemporaneous reporting of the visit. She did not travel with him on his May 2026 state visit to China, where he held summit talks in Beijing with Xi Jinping. Reports noted she remained in the United States, with no detailed public explanation from her office for her absence beyond references to separate engagements, as covered by outlets including The Guardian and The Daily Beast.

One individual who did travel alongside the 79‑year‑old was communications adviser Margo Martin. As images from the visit circulated on social media, observers began joking that Margo, whom the president once described as the 'most beautiful in the world,' is actually Melania's stand‑in. Posting a photograph of Margo from the China visit, one X user stated: 'Trump called his communications advisor Margo Martin the most beautiful girl in the world. It's believed Martin was created by AI using the prompts Mar a Lago Face, Push Up Bra, Sephora, Melania Body Double, Alina Habba Is Furious, Hot Rollers and The Next Mrs. Pete Hegseth.'

Another commenter proposed: 'I think she may be the fake Melania that accompanies him sometimes. You can always tell the fake by her height. Mel is 5'11". She's tall. The fake is several inches shorter, and less curvy.'

'"Fake Melania" is Margo Martin,' another supporter jokingly claimed. A fourth individual shared an image of Margo with the president and questioned: 'Trump with Melania...I mean Margo Martin...I mean Margo McAtee...I mean, what is her role?' Though it is important to note that these social‑media accounts appear to be ordinary users, and their political alignment is not independently verified in reporting.

The Melania body‑double theory first surfaced in 2017, when Guardian columnist Marina Hyde wrote on X: 'Absolutely convinced Melania is being played by a Melania impersonator these days. Theory: she left him weeks ago.' Later that year, speculation intensified after Melania was photographed wearing oversized dark sunglasses during a visit to a Secret Service training facility in Maryland with Donald Trump. The images were first released through official White House and press pool channels before being widely picked up by wire services and social media, where they were rapidly reshared and dissected by commentators. The sunglasses became an unlikely focal point, fuelling the early 'body double' narrative that has resurfaced periodically since. With Melania's face partially obscured by her sunglasses, conspiracy theorists went into overdrive, claiming she had been 'replaced,' and the rumours have continued to circulate ever since.

Margo Martin's Role As Trump Adviser Fuels 'Fake Melania' Talk

Margo Martin serves as Special Assistant to the President and communications adviser within the White House, a position recorded in Executive Office of the President staffing disclosures as beginning at the start of Donald Trump's second term in January 2025. The role sits within the official White House communications structure rather than any campaign or post‑presidential office, placing her inside the West Wing's media and digital operations team responsible for messaging, content production and public engagement, according to Executive Office records. Her profile has drawn renewed attention after she accompanied Trump on his recent China visit, with images and behind‑the‑scenes content from the trip circulating widely through official White House channels and coverage in political reporting, including a Washington Post report in 2026.

Following the Chinese state visit, Margo posted a video montage on Instagram. The clips featured President Trump meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and touring Beijing.

It appears Margo has earned the admiration of President Trump, who previously described her as 'the most beautiful photographer in the world.' Margo regularly films candid footage of the 79‑year‑old on her iPhone to share across social‑media platforms. She is most active on X and Instagram, where she shares behind‑the‑scenes content from Donald Trump's official engagements, with her Instagram following now standing at around 480,000 users. Her posts are frequently reshared across wider social‑media platforms, boosting her visibility during major trips and events. While online speculation around the so‑called 'Fake Melania' narrative has drawn additional attention to her profile, there is no verified evidence that her follower growth has surged specifically because of those claims, though her overall engagement has risen alongside her expanding role within Trump's communications team.

Melania Trump's Double Body Theory Remains Unproven

Despite the renewed focus on Margo Martin, there is no official evidence that Melania Trump has ever used a body double at public events, and neither the former first lady nor Donald Trump has confirmed any such arrangement. The 'Fake Melania' claim remains rooted in online speculation and side‑by‑side photo comparisons circulated by social‑media users rather than verifiable documentation.

Much of the chatter has been fuelled by memes, humour and partisan speculation rather than substantiated reporting, and there is no independent evidence to suggest a stand‑in has ever been used. As it stands, claims about Melania Trump having a 'body double' remain unverified, with no official confirmation or credible documentation to support them, so they should be treated with a grain of salt.