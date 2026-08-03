First lady Melania Trump's limited public appearances this year have prompted commentary, as observers note she is pursuing private projects while President Donald Trump remains in the political spotlight. Her schedule drew fresh scrutiny after it emerged she earned $17.2 million (£12.79 million) from outside ventures, leading commentators to question how her low profile might affect the administration.

The news came after a string of notable absences culminating in her decision to skip Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral on 28 July. While she issued a statement marking his passing, it is not clear why Melania did not attend the service.

Melania Trump Allegedly Vanishes From Public Eye

Journalist Joanna Coles recently characterised the first lady's lack of visibility as a vanishing act, noting she has managed just 14 to 16 public appearances this year.

Speaking on the Inside Trump's Head podcast, Coles compared Melania's appearances with those of previous first ladies. According to Coles, Michelle Obama typically made between 100 and 150 appearances annually, Laura Bush logged roughly 120 trips, and Jill Biden routinely surpassed 100 outings.

'What is she doing the rest of the time?' Coles asked. 'I do have questions about her because it's very odd that she's missing, and she is particularly elegant. So I always like to know what she's wearing when she shows up. What is she doing? What she do with all her time?'

Read more Melania Trump Sparks Divorce Rumours Anew: First Lady Snubs White House Correspondents Dinner Event Melania Trump Sparks Divorce Rumours Anew: First Lady Snubs White House Correspondents Dinner Event

Author Labels Trump Union Strangest Presidential Marriage

Author Michael Wolff, who joined Coles on the podcast, offered a blunt assessment, labelling the arrangement as the 'strangest marriage in the history of all presidential marriages.'

'They don't know what she's going to do, and they are afraid of it,' Wolff stated regarding White House staff. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

Wolff argued her business ventures place her in the spotlight, viewing this as a point of friction. 'Even more disturbing to the White House is that this business of hers seems to make her the centre of attention, which puts her kind of in direct conflict with the President of the United States,' Wolff said. He added that the president 'doesn't mind you making money, but do not steal the limelight.'

Experts Assess PR Risk of $17.2 Million Earnings

Financial independence appears central to the ongoing commentary. It recently emerged the first lady amassed more than $17.2 million from her 2026 Amazon documentary, Melania, alongside lucrative book sales and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

PR expert Chad Teixeira weighed in on the delicate balancing act. Speaking in an interview, Teixeira warned that profiting from her married name while maintaining distance is a difficult line to walk.

'The Trump surname opens every door, but it also follows you into every room,' Teixeira explained. 'She can absolutely use that profile to launch projects, build a business, or carve out her own identity, but people will quickly spot if it feels like she's trying to benefit from the Trump name while distancing herself from it at the same time.'

Melania Trump Limits Public White House Appearances

Before skipping the Graham funeral, her verified appearances remained sparse. She was recently spotted alongside Barron Trump at the FIFA World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on 19 July.

Previously, she was seen at the 4 July 'Salute to America 250' celebration on the National Mall. In June, she joined her husband and Dana White at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn, sitting ringside with members of the Trump family.