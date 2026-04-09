Melania Trump is a figure that most will arguably recognise at first sight. However, it may not be the same for some constituents, particularly the younger generation.

During the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll, a child had no clue who the beautiful lady talking to Donald Trump was.

'Who is that? Who is that? Who is that?' the child said, clearly aimed at the direction of the First Lady. A video of that moment can be watched below.

Melania Trump responded casually, and said: 'What? I don't know.'

For his part, Trump responded to the child instead. 'She's a movie star,' the POTUS said. 'She came here from Hollywood.'

After that scene, Trump repeated the same line to more children in attendance at the South Lawn. The movie star comments were apparently in reference to the First Lady's January 2026 documentary, Melania, directed by Brett Ratner.

Unfortunately, the Melania documentary was hardly a box office hit and received criticism instead. Regardless, that is not how Donald Trump sees it. He went on to hail his wife, alleging it was a good movie and apparently encouraging everyone to watch it.

'I went home and told our great first lady who's now a movie star,' he said. 'She's got the biggest... Can you believe this? That movie was hot, and it is hot. She became a movie star. It was a good movie.'

Despite Trump's claims, no one was buying his marketing pitch of Melania's documentary. It was branded a box office failure, earning only $16m (£11.93m), which hardly covered the $40m (£29.83m) budget used to produce it, per a report by Yahoo Entertainment.

Why FLOTUS Moment Went Viral

Going back to that scene involving the child and Melania, there is no doubt that it was harmless. Most kids ask out of curiosity and are not expected to immediately recognize anyone they come across.

However, that video clip became another asset for critics of the FLOTUS. To some, it was an example of her lack of visibility and fulfilment of her role as the First Lady of the United States.

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Melania is known to be someone who prefers to live privately and selectively. Although she is far different from previous first ladies, she has done her share of getting involved in causes.

Melania's Last Public Appearance

Her last appearance was when she hosted the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit on 24 March. However, Melania hardly stayed long. She was around during the first day for roughly only seven minutes but stayed longer in the second day alongside a humanoid robot.

Looking ahead, seeing Melania transform into a more visible public figure moving forward is hard to foresee. Based on her actions to date, the 55-year-old Slovenian is not too concerned about getting attention. In fact, she appears content not being in the spotlight at all.

However, being the First Lady, this is a reality that she needs to accept – at least until Donald Trump is in office. Melania was never the type to demand attention and it doesn't look like she will start seeking it anytime soon.