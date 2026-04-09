The man now back at the centre of a revived Bitcoin mystery says the story has gone too far. Adam Back has firmly denied he is Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto, even as speculation gathers pace again after an 18 month investigation by The New York Times.

The British cryptographer is no stranger to the conversation. His early work has long been seen as one of the building blocks behind Bitcoin's design.

The latest claims, however, have pushed him back into the spotlight in a way that feels more pointed. This time, the Blockstream chief is pushing back more directly.

Back Rejects Claims and Calls Out 'Confirmation Bias'

Back dismissed the theory linking him to Bitcoin's creation in a public response. He described the investigation as flawed and shaped by selective reasoning.

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He labelled The New York Times report a case of 'confirmation bias,' arguing that evidence had been interpreted to fit a pre set conclusion rather than examined on its own terms, BBC News reported. He pointed out that many early cryptographers were working on similar ideas that later fed into Bitcoin.

Despite what some see as striking similarities between Back's and Satoshi's emails and online activity, he flatly denied being Satoshi in a post on X. He said his focus at the time was on the 'positive societal implications' of electronic cash, online privacy and cryptography.

i'm not satoshi, but I was early in laser focus on the positive societal implications of cryptography, online privacy and electronic cash, hence my ~1992 onwards active interest in applied research on ecash, privacy tech on cypherpunks list which led to hashcash and other ideas. — Adam Back (@adam3us) April 8, 2026

The response was a clear rejection of a narrative that has followed him for years. It also carried a note of frustration at how often the mystery and questions resurfaces.

The Investigation that Reignited the Debate

The latest wave of attention followed a high profile investigation that revisited long standing clues about Satoshi Nakamoto's identity. It pointed to links between Back's work and Bitcoin's earliest days.

According to Crypto Briefing, the report suggested that technical overlaps and timing placed Back among the most plausible candidates. It drew on a forensic linguistics method known as stylometric analysis, comparing writing patterns across different texts.

The report claims analysts identified 67 shared hyphenation errors between Nakamoto's known communications and Back's writings, presenting it as one of the strongest pieces of evidence, given how unlikely it would be for two people to repeat the same mistakes so many times.

It also pointed to Back's work on Hashcash, a system often associated with Bitcoin's proof of work model. For Back, though, these links do not amount to proof. He has been consistent in saying that influence is not the same as authorship or equal identity.

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto

The name Satoshi Nakamoto remains one of the biggest mysteries in modern technology. It refers to the unknown person or group who introduced Bitcoin in 2008 and then quietly disappeared.

As widely reported, Nakamoto published the Bitcoin white paper and communicated with early developers before vanishing around 2010. Since then, countless theories have tried to uncover who was behind the name.

Back is not the only figure to be linked to it. An HBO documentary in 2024 pointed to Canadian crypto expert Peter Todd as Nakamoto. Yet the intrigue goes beyond identity. Bitcoin has reshaped global finance, and still its creator remains unknown.

The Trail that Led Back to Back

The New York Times investigation, led by reporter John Carreyrou, followed what it described as 'a trail of clues buried deep' in crypto history. It examined emails, technical language and early collaborations.

The report argued that Back's proximity to these ideas, along with his contact with early Bitcoin contributors, placed him in a position that was hard to overlook. It suggested the pattern of connections was too consistent to dismiss.

Back does not accept that conclusion. He says being part of the early cryptography community naturally meant he was close to many of the ideas that eventually shaped Bitcoin.

Influence Without Ownership

At the same time, Back does not dispute that his work helped shape the foundations of Bitcoin. His Hashcash system, originally created to limit spam, introduced ideas that later became central to blockchain technology.

What he does reject is the leap from contribution to creation. He argues that many researchers were exploring similar ground at the time, and that Bitcoin emerged from a wider movement rather than a single individual.

For him, that distinction matters. It shifts the focus away from a hidden identity and towards a broader story of shared innovation.

A Mystery that Refuses to Fade

The renewed attention on Back shows how the search for Satoshi continues to hold the attention of both the tech world and the public. Each new claim brings new topics for debate, but offers no clear and definitive answer.

For Back, the attention is both familiar and frustrating. He remains a central figure in Bitcoin's story, whether he wants that role or not.

The question of who created Bitcoin still lingers. With every new investigation, the line between fact and speculation becomes harder to separate.