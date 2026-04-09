Pam Bondi is no longer in office, but the questions surrounding her tenure have not gone away. A planned Congressional deposition tied to the Epstein investigation has stalled, and lawmakers are making clear they are not prepared to let it fade quietly.

The House Oversight Committee had expected to question Bondi on 14 April. Instead, the Department of Justice signalled she would not appear, arguing the subpoena applied to her role as attorney general, a position she no longer holds after being removed by President Donald Trump.

Read more Donald Trump's Niece Mary Trump Warns 'Nobody Is Loyal Enough' After Pam Bondi Axe Donald Trump's Niece Mary Trump Warns 'Nobody Is Loyal Enough' After Pam Bondi Axe

A Deposition That Slipped Away

Jessica Collins, a spokeswoman for the committee, confirmed the shift on Wednesday, noting that officials would now approach Bondi's personal legal team to determine the next steps. The distinction between officeholder and private citizen is being tested in real time, and it is not a technicality Congress seems willing to accept.

Bondi's removal from the Cabinet on 2 April altered the landscape almost overnight. She had indicated she would spend the following weeks 'working tirelessly to transition the office,' yet the practical reality is that power has already moved on. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has stepped into the role on an acting basis, even as the department's website continued to list Bondi as attorney general days later.

At the centre of the dispute is the Justice Department's handling of the Epstein files. The release of millions of documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who sexually abused underage girls, was meant to bring clarity.

Lawmakers pointed to errors within the material and delays that pushed past a congressional deadline. What cannot be ignored is the broader suspicion that the process was mishandled at a senior level, prompting a rare bipartisan vote last month to subpoena Bondi.

The investigation has become a proxy for a deeper frustration with how sensitive cases are managed when they intersect with powerful figures. Epstein's network, long the subject of scrutiny, has left a trail of unresolved questions.

Lawmakers Refuse To Let It Drop

The reaction on Capitol Hill has been swift and unusually bipartisan. Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican who pushed for the subpoena, dismissed any suggestion that Bondi's departure from office nullifies her obligation to testify.

Writing on social media, she insisted that 'Bondi cannot escape accountability simply because she no longer holds the office of Attorney General'.

Pam Bondi cannot escape accountability simply because she no longer holds the office of Attorney General. Our motion to subpoena Pam Bondi, which was passed by the Oversight Committee, was for Bondi by name, not by title. She will still have to appear before the Oversight… — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 8, 2026

Mace sharpened the point further, arguing the subpoena was directed 'by name, not by title'. That distinction is more than rhetorical. It signals an intent to pursue Bondi as an individual, not merely as a former officeholder shielded by procedural limits.

Democrats on the committee have taken a similarly hard line. Representative Robert Garcia warned that he would seek to enforce the subpoena and raised the prospect of contempt-of-Congress proceedings if Bondi fails to comply.

In a statement, he accused her of attempting to sidestep 'her legal obligation to testify before the Oversight Committee about the Epstein files and the White House cover-up'.

Precedent And Pressure

The committee's leadership has not shied away from aggressive oversight this year. Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, has already issued subpoenas against high-profile figures, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, and has placed former senior officials under congressional scrutiny. It undercuts any assumption that Bondi's exit from office will shield her from similar treatment.

The Justice Department's position rests on a narrow reading of the subpoena's scope. Lawmakers, by contrast, are leaning on a broader interpretation that prioritises oversight over technical boundaries.

Discussions with Bondi's legal team may result in a rescheduled deposition or deepen the impasse. Congress is seeking answers about how a high-profile investigation was handled, and it is signalling that a title change will not close that line of inquiry.