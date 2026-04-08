Bryon Noem, husband of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, faces fresh scrutiny after an OnlyFans model claimed he funded her lifestyle over several years. Nicole Raccagno alleged that Bryon subscribed to her account under a pseudonym and provided financial support that totalled more than $50,000 (£39,000).

The Las Vegas-based model described their interaction as emotionally charged, with Bryon reportedly professing love and discussing marriage. She said their connection began in 2020 when he joined her page as 'Jason from Chicago', paying $250 (£190) for top-tier access to exchange private messages.

Nicole Raccagno Details Secret Relationship and Financial Support

In an exclusive tell-all interview with the Daily Mail, Nicole Raccagno has come forward with claims that she maintained a deep and financially intertwined relationship with Bryon Noem. Raccagno alleged that the Governor's husband provided substantial funding for her lifestyle, which she described as being focused on a 'bimbo' aesthetic.

She asserted that their connection was not merely transactional but involved significant emotional investment and frequent communication over several months. The model revealed that the financial support from Bryon included payments for high-end fashion, beauty treatments, and general living expenses.

'Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous breasts,' Raccagno claimed. 'He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs. He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride.'

Their connection reportedly began in 2020, when Bryon followed her PlasticBarbie2000 OnlyFans page under the fake name 'Jason from Chicago.' He reportedly paid £190 ($250) to be his 'top subscriber,' so they could exchange private messages. She would reportedly strip out of hot bikinis, lingerie, dresses, and then send him the videos.

Raccagno alleged that Bryon funded cosmetic procedures, luxury goods and living expenses to support her signature aesthetic. She claimed he paid for breast augmentation costing $2,000 (£1,500), Louboutin shoes, a Louis Vuitton handbag valued at $4,000 (£3,000) and other items.

As their relationship progressed, Bryon reportedly professed his love to her, which was why he was more than willing to fund her lifestyle. 'I f***ing want to pay it. Because you're the one that I love. I would love to marry you,' Bryone reportedly told her.

She later realised Jason was Bryon in June 2025 after other bimbo models exposed their secret chats with him. She also noticed that Bryon's name appeared on the PayPal account on March 14.

'I thought he lived in Chicago. I thought his name was Jason. It was definitely a mind-blowing thing,' Raccagno said after finding out his true identity. He also warned him to stop sharing photos with other women he talked to online.

Who Is the Plastic Trophy Bimbo Behind the Scandal

Nicole Raccagno, known to her significant online following as the 'Plastic Trophy Bimbo', is a 47-year-old content creator and model. Her professional background is rooted in the adult entertainment and glamour modelling industries, where she has cultivated a very specific brand.

She has nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram, where she frequently shares images that highlight her extensive cosmetic surgeries and figure-hugging wardrobe. Her digital presence is defined by a commitment to an exaggerated, hyper-feminine aesthetic that she calls 'plastic perfection.'

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Beyond her modelling, Raccagno has worked in various promotional roles, though her primary income currently appears to stem from social media and private sponsorships. Her background is a stark contrast to the conservative, rural setting of South Dakota politics, where Bryon Noem has spent most of his life.

Followers of Raccagno's journey are accustomed to her candid posts about her physical transformations and her unapologetic embrace of the 'bimbo' label. She maintains that her persona is a form of performance art and a means of personal empowerment. And this same persona is what paved the way for Kristi Nome's husband to find her.

Bryon Noem Under Fire For Alleged Bimbofication And Cross-Dressing

This latest scandal follows a series of bizarre headlines in March involving leaked images of Bryon Noem. Reports emerged showing the ex-South Dakota Governor's husband participating in what was described as 'bimbofication' roleplay, including photos where he appeared to be cross-dressing. The images depicted him wearing oversized fake breasts, figure-hugging tops, and leggings, causing an immediate stir in political circles.

Some initially dismissed the leaked photos as a prank or a deepfake, but subsequent investigations suggested they were authentic snapshots from private settings. Critics have pointed out the hypocrisy of such behaviour given the administration's stance on traditional gender roles and LGBTQ+ issues. The 'bimbofication' angle has been particularly damaging, as it suggests a fetishistic interest that clashes with the public image of a quiet, outdoorsy husband Bryon had played for years.

Kristi and Bryon's marriage has been strained due to their separate personal scandals. Kristi was also involved in an alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski. Whether the Noems' marriage can survive such a public and unusual series of revelations remains to be seen.