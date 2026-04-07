The storm engulfing Donald Trump has taken a lurid turn, as explosive 'sex texts' allegedly sent by a Republican lawmaker ignite fury within his own party, pushing calls for resignation to boiling point.

What began as a slow erosion of Trump's authority in Congress has now spiralled into a full-blown political crisis, with allies turning on each other and the former strongman struggling to maintain control.

For months, cracks have been forming in Trump's relationship with Capitol Hill. With razor-thin majorities and increasing internal dissent, his influence over Republican leadership has weakened significantly.

Figures like House Speaker allies and Senate leaders have reportedly caved to opposition pressure more often, highlighting a growing inability to enforce party discipline. This decline coincides with Trump's historically low approval ratings, now said to be at their worst point during his second term.

Political observers note that such unpopularity is not just a public relations issue. It directly affects Trump's leverage over lawmakers who are now more concerned with their own political survival than loyalty to the president.

Leaked 'Sex' Texts Inside GOP

At the centre of the firestorm is Tony Gonzales, a Republican congressman accused of sending a string of explicit and persistent messages to a campaign staffer.

According to reports, the messages included repeated requests for intimate photos and sexual encounters, escalating over several days despite apparent rejection. One alleged message read, 'I know what I want and won't stop until I get it,' a line that has fuelled outrage across party lines.

The scandal is compounded by Gonzales' previous admission of a separate affair involving a congressional aide, intensifying scrutiny over his conduct. While the staffer reportedly stated no physical relationship occurred, the tone and persistence of the messages have triggered serious ethical concerns.

Republican Figures Turn on Their Own

Nancy Mace publicly demanded accountability, stating that the allegations must be addressed and that resignation should be on the table. She has been joined by other high-profile Republicans, including Lauren Boebert and Tim Burchett, who have also called for Gonzales to step down.

Burchett did not mince words, reportedly saying he 'cannot stomach' such behaviour, adding that the lawmaker 'needs to go.' The backlash reflects a rare moment of unity within a deeply divided party, as members seek to distance themselves from scandal.

The pressure is mounting quickly, and while Gonzales has already indicated he will not seek re-election, critics argue that is not enough. They insist immediate resignation is necessary to restore public trust.

A Crisis That Threatens Trump's Majority

Any resignation could further shrink the already fragile Republican majority in the House, creating significant challenges for party leadership.

Already grappling with declining approval and internal fractures, the loss of even a single seat could weaken his influence even further.

The situation also exposes a broader issue within the party. Critics argue that maintaining power has often taken precedence over accountability, and this scandal is forcing Republicans to confront that tension publicly.

As one political commentator noted, the unfolding crisis shows how vulnerable the current structure is. With leadership under strain and loyalty wavering, Trump's ability to steer the party appears increasingly uncertain.