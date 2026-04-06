A surge of viral posts has thrust Tulsi Gabbard into the centre of an online storm, with unverified claims alleging she was dismissed as a US intelligence chief, despite no official record she ever held such a position.

The claims, widely circulated across X (formerly Twitter) and amplified by politically aligned accounts, appear to have originated from a single post that provided no documentary evidence.

The episode has once again highlighted how misinformation can rapidly gain traction in a polarised political environment, particularly when it intersects with speculation about potential upheaval within the administration of Donald Trump.

Unverified Claims Gain Rapid Traction Online

The initial post, shared on X on 07 April 2026, asserted that Gabbard had been 'fired' from a role described as 'US intelligence chief'. The claim was not accompanied by official documentation, statements from government agencies, or corroboration from primary sources.

Despite the absence of verifiable evidence, the post quickly accumulated engagement, with thousands of shares and comments. The narrative was further amplified by accounts speculating about internal divisions within the Trump administration.

No US government body, including the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), has issued any statement confirming Gabbard's appointment to, or removal from, such a role. Public records and official directories similarly show no indication that she has served in that capacity.

Tulsi Gabbard

United States Director of National Intelligence has been fired



Breaking news pic.twitter.com/ParBN26CKL — MEHMET VEFA DAG -Cape Town Mayor Candidate (@AFRICANDEMOC) April 6, 2026

Official Records Contradict Central Claim

A review of official US government structures underscores the central inconsistency in the viral narrative. The position commonly referred to as 'US intelligence chief' typically denotes the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), a Senate-confirmed role with publicly documented appointments and transitions.

As of early April 2026, there has been no formal announcement, press release, or congressional record indicating that Gabbard was ever nominated, confirmed, or installed as DNI. Such appointments require extensive vetting and Senate approval, which would make any abrupt dismissal highly visible and widely reported through official channels.

Moreover, no transcripts, press briefings, or White House communications reference Gabbard in connection with the intelligence leadership structure. The absence of these records strongly undermines the credibility of the circulating claims.

Breaking News Rumor going round Tulsi Gabbard gone. https://t.co/4ALluKXY9q — The House of Ayres (@HouseofAyres) April 6, 2026

Broader Context of Cabinet Shake-Up Speculation

The viral claims appear to have gained additional traction amid legitimate reporting on potential changes within the Trump administration. A 04 April 2026 report noted that President Trump was weighing a broader cabinet reshuffle under mounting geopolitical pressure, particularly in relation to tensions involving Iran.

The report, based on interviews with administration officials and individuals familiar with internal discussions, outlined possible shifts across key departments. However, it did not mention Gabbard as holding any intelligence post or being under consideration for dismissal.

Separately, commentary from international outlets, including NDTV, speculated on figures who could face political pressure or potential removal, naming individuals such as Kash Patel. These discussions were framed as speculative and forward-looking, rather than confirmations of active decisions.

The convergence of verified reporting on possible government reshuffles with unverified social media claims may have contributed to public confusion, allowing unsupported narratives to appear more plausible.

Tulsi Gabbard

United States Director of National Intelligence



On the Way to Dismissal pic.twitter.com/TrHIrq0zHk — Jordan X 🇺🇸 (@Sam10519757) April 6, 2026

Gabbard's Political Position and Public Profile

Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, has remained a prominent political figure since leaving Congress. In recent years, she has aligned more closely with conservative media platforms and has been a vocal commentator on US foreign policy and national security issues.

Her visibility and evolving political positioning have made her a frequent subject of online speculation, particularly in discussions about potential roles within Republican administrations. However, there is no confirmed record of her holding a formal intelligence leadership position.

Political analysts note that high-profile figures with cross-party appeal or controversial trajectories are often targeted by misinformation campaigns, especially during periods of perceived instability within government structures.

That will be why he sacked Tulsi Gabbard.



He'll remove from the cabinet anyone he thinks might consider removing him. — IndyReset (@IndyReset) April 6, 2026

Absence of Primary Source Confirmation

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Crucially, no primary source, including official press releases, court filings, congressional records, or verified interviews, supports the claim that Gabbard was dismissed from any intelligence role. The lack of such documentation is significant in the context of US federal appointments, which are typically subject to rigorous public scrutiny.

Attempts to trace the origin of the claim lead back to a limited number of social media accounts, none of which cite direct sources or provide verifiable evidence. This pattern is consistent with previous instances in which misinformation has spread through networked amplification rather than factual reporting.

In contrast, established news organisations and government channels have remained silent on the matter, reinforcing the conclusion that the claim lacks substantiation.

The episode underscores how quickly unverified claims can dominate public discourse, even when they conflict with established facts and official records.