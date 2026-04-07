Bay Area Congressman Ro Khanna has called for Donald Trump's impeachment and the invocation of the 25th Amendment after the president threatened the destruction of Iran's civilisation amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. A Reddit post quoting Khanna's remarks was removed by moderators shortly after it appeared, and the username linked to it could no longer be found.

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Khanna first shared his position on X, where he urged Congress to convene and remove Trump from office. He described the president's threats as a violation of the Constitution and the Geneva Conventions, as well as a moral and war crime.

Ro Khanna's Reddit Post Gets Deleted

The Reddit post, under the username RokhannaUSA, stated: 'It's Congressman Ro Khanna, calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and for Trump to be removed from office for threatening to wipe out an entire civilisation. And have also called for him to be impeached. Why do you think more elected Republicans aren't speaking out?'

We need to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump.



Threatening war crimes is a blatant violation of our constitution and the Geneva Conventions. pic.twitter.com/31F3BkA9kR — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 7, 2026

It was removed within four minutes by a moderator. While it is unclear whether Khanna himself posted it, the wording closely mirrored his X message: 'We need to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump. Threatening war crimes is a blatant violation of our Constitution and the Geneva Conventions. If the United States Congress has any life left in it, every member of Congress and senator must be calling for Trump's removal today based on the 25th Amendment. He's threatening the entire destruction of a civilisation. This is a moral crime. It is a war crime. We need to be demanding that Congress convene today, and we need to be invoking the 25th Amendment.'

Reddit just BANNED Rep. Ro Khanna for calling for the impeachment of Trump 💀 pic.twitter.com/rtnbCzvceT — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) April 7, 2026

Netizens Divided Over Reddit's Decision to Delete Khanna's Post

Netizens are now speaking out against Reddit and have called the platform biased over the decision to remove the post. One user criticised the move, saying, 'Reddit could have been the best platform. But it is boxed. We only see what they want us to see. Most of the posts always get deleted.'

Reddit could have been the best platform. But it is boxed. We only see what they want us to see. Most of the posts always get deleted. — The Veracious (@AryanTi72953652) April 7, 2026

Others shared similar sentiments on the platform: 'Reddit has an extreme inclination to leftists YET here a post regarding Trump's impeachment got removed? Take the hint: YES Mods are J's,' another person wrote.

Meanwhile, there are those who explained that Reddit's decision to remove what appeared to be Khanna's post is justified. After all, the Congressman called for the 25th Amendment, which is something that he could not do either.

'Because you can't legally use the 25th amendment for what he wants. It's not for 'president said something I dislike!' Ro is literally supporting breaking the law lol,' a Reddit user said.

Because you can't legally use the 25th amendment for what he wants. It's not for "president said something I dislike!"



Ro is literally supporting breaking the law lol. — MTS Driftor (@MDriftor) April 7, 2026

What is the 25th Amendment?

The 25th Amendment was adopted following the death of John F Kennedy, and it establishes a procedure for replacing or declaring a president unable to perform his duties due to mental or physical incapacitation. For it to be invoked, the current vice president and the majority of cabinet members have to declare that Trump is unable to discharge his duties. If invoked, Vice President JD Vance will assume the powers of the presidency.

Over 50 Democrats have also called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked on Trump. Rep Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, dubbed Trump a lunatic and said that he should be removed from office. Rep Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz, said that Trump's rhetoric has crossed every line. As of writing, Republicans remain silent following the president's blatant threats against Iran.