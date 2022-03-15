Lionel Messi is reportedly thinking of finding a way to return to FC Barcelona after becoming unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks. However, a return to the Camp Nou is not as easy as simply packing up his things and getting on a flight.

The French giants were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after Real Madrid somehow managed to stage a 3-2 comeback despite having already been down 0-2. Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show for PSG, scoring both goals across the two legs. Messi was a clear threat on the pitch, but he was not able to make a solid impact.

PSG fans made it clear that they aren't happy, with both Messi and Neymar Jr. receiving boos and whistles over the weekend despite a 3-0 victory in Ligue 1 over Bordeaux. Following the incident, Marca reports that Messi's father, Jorge, has been in touch with Barcelona president Joan Laporta about the possibility of bringing his son back to Catalunya.

Read more Real Madrid reached agreement with Mbappe back in January: report

It has long been believed that Messi will be back with the Catalan giants one day, but in an administrative role. However, in light of the recent developments, it seems that he is keen to return as a player.

However, it may be remembered that Laporta had recently admitted that he did not regret letting Messi leave because it was the best move for the cash-strapped club. After Xavi's overhaul over the January transfer window, it does not appear as though Barcelona can afford to re-hire Messi. They are still in the process of locking down young stars to long-term deals, and bringing Messi back in the mix will throw off their financial plans.

Apart from Barcelona's financial problems, the Argentine is still contracted to PSG until the end of the 2022/23 season. They won't be inclined to let him leave for free, especially with Mbappe looking likely to join Real Madrid at the end of the current campaign.

Xavi will also need to make a decision, with his plans already well underway for a massive rebuild. It seems unusual to hesitate to have someone like Messi join a squad, but his presence is so big that it will cause a ripple that will affect the team in a massive way, which may not necessarily be what they need at this point.