Kylian Mbappe has denied that he has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid. As such, Paris Saint-Germain have renewed hope of holding on to the forward, and it is believed that they may take drastic steps even if they may risk upsetting Lionel Messi among others.

PSG have been vocal about their desire to keep Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, but all of their previous contract extension offers have been rejected. The World Cup winning Frenchman will be available to leave on a free transfer this summer, and he is expected to make the long-awaited move to the Spanish capital.

However, it's not over until the fat lady sings, and PSG still have a few months to sway Mbappe's decision. Real Madrid are believed to be ready to offer the Frenchman a lucrative package especially now that they won't have to pay a massive transfer fee. They can easily surpass Mbappe's current contract, but the French giants are not short on funds either.

According to Marca, the higher ups at PSG are cooking up a plan to offer Mbappe a contract extension that will dwarf the Real Madrid offer in comparison. In the process, he will become the club's highest earner, trumping both Messi and Brazilian star Neymar Jr.

The plan is to tempt Mbappe with the millions, but make the contract short enough so that he can still have his Real Madrid dream within reach.

Since joining PSG last summer, Messi is set to earn 41 million euros a year. Mbappe is a small fry in comparison, earning only 18 million euros annually. If his new contract is expected to surpass Messi, it will be a big jump that will be more than twice what he currently makes.

Messi is not one to fuss about the cash as he was even open to accepting a massive pay cut with Barcelona last season, but it remains tb be seen if he will take kindly to being trumped by the 23-year-old. Likewise, Neymar will see his value diminish in the squad, and the dynamics in the dressing room will likely be affected. These are factors that PSG have to consider before they make their move, assuming they haven't already.

For now, Mbappe claims that he is more focused on the work he has to do on the pitch, with the crucial Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid coming up in less than a week.