The former girlfriend of Met Police officer David Carrick has claimed that he would abuse her if she refused to engage in "weird, crazy" sex with him.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed due to legal reasons, claimed that he even threatened to plant drugs in her car if she ever tried to leave him. She made the revelations during questioning by detectives from the Hertfordshire constabulary.

The 48-year-old former Met Police officer has admitted to committing 49 offences against 12 women over two decades.

The 49 offences include 24 counts of rape, nine of sexual assault, five of assault by penetration, three of coercive and controlling behaviour, and three of false imprisonment.

PC David Carrick - who was known to his colleagues as Bastard Dave has been found guilty of committing 24 rapes while serving in the MET Police force.



The woman said that she did not file any complaints because she did not want to relive the trauma. She added that Carrick would use police-issued handcuffs to restrain her and would say that "he can kill her without leaving any evidence."

"I didn't know how to get out of this situation because he's abusive and he does bad stuff, but at the same time he says, 'sorry, but you made me do that. It took me a while to realise this was an abusive relationship," The Guardian quoted her as saying. She described him as a sex addict and an alcoholic. She claimed that he once forced her to drink his urine.

Carrick's mother, Jean, has also spoken out against her son, saying that she reported him to the authorities when he was just a teenager. She said that she took the step after receiving a serious allegation of abuse against him, per a report in The Mirror.

He was reported to the Met Police for nine prior occurrences, including rape and domestic violence charges. But no disciplinary action was taken against him, and he continued harassing women without impunity while serving as a police officer.

The Met Police has now launched a review of its officers in an attempt to rehabilitate its image. It is reviewing a total of 1,633 cases of alleged sexual offences or domestic violence involving 1,071 officers and staff members.