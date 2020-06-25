Amanda de Cadenet withdrew as a witness for Amber Heard in Johnny Depp's defamation case after she heard the actress verbally abusing her ex-husband in leaked audio tapes.

The prominent MeToo activist wrote in a new legal declaration that she has changed her mind and is dropping her support because she felt the "Aquaman" actress was not fully being honest about her alleged abuse. As a survivor herself, Cadenet felt that Heard "used and misled" her into thinking that she was the victim instead of the perpetrator as Depp had declared in his defamation case.

"I recently acknowledged that I will not testifying (sic) in Johnny Depp's upcoming defamation case against the Sun. I also acknowledged that new facts have come to my attention which has changed my perspective on this matter," she wrote in her declaration obtained by Daily Mail.

"When the first audio tape was released, and I heard Amber being verbally abusive to Johnny, I was horrified. I texted Robbie Kaplan, Amber's attorney, and let her know I needed to speak with her urgently. When we spoke, I told her I was appalled and shocked to hear how Amber was speaking to Johnny and that it was not ok with me," Cadenet continued.

The women's rights activist shared that she confronted Heard about the leaked audiotapes and was told that Depp's legal team edited them. She "had hoped Amber would take accountability for her behaviour but she did not."

Cadenet said she has not spoken to the "Rum Diary" actress since their exchange. But their conversation led her to the "very painful realisation" that Heard, whom she "advocated for and believed so wholeheartedly, was not very forthcoming" with her.

"I want to emphasize that I have no further personal knowledge of what happened between Johnny and Amber, and no knowledge of the truth of her accusations against him. I have made this statement in support of due process and upholding the truth," the Girl Gaze founder concluded.

Cadenet is the second women's rights activist to withdraw her support for Heard in Depp's defamation case. TimesUp co-founder Kaplan also excited as her legal counsel last week. Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, said that Heard's abuse "hoax" against his client has "reached the beginning of the end" when her longtime friend and supporter turned against her.