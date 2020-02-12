Residents of an apartment in Gustavo A. Madero, Mexico City alerted the police when they saw one of the residents walking around soaked in blood. 46-year-old Erik Francisco Robledo was arrested by the police. Soon, a video emerged where the blood-covered man is seen in a car confessing to the murder of his domestic partner, 25-year-old Ingrid Escamilla Vargas. The incident intensified women's rights demonstration in the country where violence against women is very high. Adding to the distressing incident, a newspaper leaked images of the woman's remains.

Citizen Safety Secretary (SSC) was alerted by Robledo's neighbours when he was seen walking around covered in blood. The arrested man's confession revealed that the blood on his body was not just his, but that of his murdered partner as well.

A video being circulated shows dry blood on his torso and a bandage on his head. Robledo narrated how he and Vargas got into an argument which turned violent. According to the man's statement, during the argument, Vargas stated that she wanted to kill him. Robledo goaded her on until she took a knife and stabbed him. He then told her to stab him harder, after which she stabbed him twice more.

Robledo then took the knife from her and stabbed her in the neck, killing her. Once Vargas was dead, Robledo wanted to get rid of her body. He used the knife to skin and gut her. He also mutilated parts of her body. Parts of Vargas' body were thrown into the sewage. Parts were flushed down the toilet and others were found in the couple's apartment. A trash bag with body parts was also recovered nearby.

The Sun reported that the police found blood, the kitchen knife, and body parts in the couple's apartment.

According to the New York Times, prosecutors will seek maximum punishment for the gory crime.

Apart from investigating the incident, an investigation has been launched to find out how images of the woman's corpse were leaked. Sensationalist newspaper Pasala used the leaked pictures on the front page. Six civil servants are being investigated over the disrespectful incident. The newspaper's editors have not commented on their outrageous action.