Michael Duarte, the food influencer and self-taught chef known online as Food with Bear Hands, has died following what friends and family described as a 'horrible incident' while travelling in Texas.

His death was confirmed on Tuesday by his friends and talent agency, leaving millions of fans grieving across the online food community.

The 34-year-old influencer's passing came just three days after he and his wife, Jessica Duarte, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

A GoFundMe page set up by close friends shared that his death had come 'without warning', seeking financial support for funeral expenses, transportation of his body back to California, and help for Jessica and their six-year-old daughter, Oakley.

Tragic Accident Leaves Family and Fans Heartbroken

While the exact cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, multiple reports confirmed that Duarte died in Texas over the weekend while travelling with his family.

The fundraising page described the event as a 'horrible incident', prompting an outpouring of support from fellow food creators, restaurateurs, and loyal followers.

'This heartbreak came without warning,' the appeal stated. 'Michael was a loving husband, father, brother and a great friend to many.'

Within hours of its creation, the fundraiser had gathered thousands of pounds in donations, with hundreds leaving comments expressing their sadness and gratitude for the joy Duarte brought to their lives through his cooking content.

From Small-Town Beginnings to Social Media Stardom

Originally from Calipatria, California, a small city near the Mexico border, Duarte began his culinary journey early.

At just 14, he started working in his uncle's Mexican restaurant, learning the fundamentals of cooking and hospitality. By 18, he had moved to San Diego, working his way up from dishwasher to restaurant manager.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Duarte said he experienced a 'breaking point' that led him into rehab and a subsequent mental health recovery journey.

In an Instagram post shared weeks before his death, he reflected on that time, writing that it had ultimately pushed him to pursue his passion for food full-time.

After leaving restaurant work, Duarte channelled his creativity into digital content, launching Food with Bear Hands.

His authentic approach to cooking, often featuring rustic barbecue dishes and knife skills, earned him a massive following of more than 12 million across social media platforms.

Tributes Pour In from Across the Culinary Community

Tributes have flooded social media since news of Duarte's death broke. His talent agency, Alooma Media Group, issued a statement calling him a 'true and loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and a remarkable person'.

The agency added: 'His passion, professionalism and creativity left a lasting mark not only on our team but on everyone who had the privilege of working with him.'

Fans and fellow influencers have since shared their favourite clips and recipes from Duarte's accounts, describing him as an inspiration to aspiring chefs and content creators alike.

Others have posted heartfelt messages remembering his warmth and sense of humour, noting how his videos often celebrated family, flavour and resilience.

Final Collaboration Becomes a Tribute to His Legacy

In one of his final professional projects, Duarte collaborated with British knife brand The Cooking Guild to design a limited-edition cleaver featuring a bear embossed on the blade.

The company announced that all knives had sold out within a day of his death, with proceeds going directly to his family fundraiser.

'The Food With Bear Hands Cleaver has officially sold out thanks to you,' the brand shared in a post. 'The support of this amazing community, friends and family has been incredible. Michael's legacy will live on forever through this knife and everyone who supported it.'

Cause of Death Remains Undisclosed

As of this week, Duarte's age and cause of death have not been made public. His family has requested privacy as they continue to mourn their loss.

Supporters around the world have continued to honour his memory online, celebrating the impact of a chef who transformed his struggles into a story of creativity, resilience and love for food.