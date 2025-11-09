Former Top Gear presenter and motoring journalist Quentin Willson has died aged 68 after a short battle with lung cancer, his family confirmed on Saturday.

The news has shocked fans across the UK and beyond, with tributes flooding social media from colleagues, viewers and fellow campaigners.

While his death has been met with an outpouring of respect, it has also sparked widespread online speculation about whether Willson had a history of smoking, with searches for 'Did Quentin Willson smoke?' trending on X and Google since his passing.

Who Was Quentin Willson?

Quentin Willson was one of the most recognisable faces of British motoring television. Joining Top Gear in 1991, he was known for his calm, informative approach, offering viewers expert insight into used cars, industry trends and consumer rights.

His balanced tone provided a steady counterpoint to the high-octane personality of co-host Jeremy Clarkson.

After leaving the BBC, Willson went on to present Fifth Gear and Britain's Worst Driver, and wrote columns for several national newspapers.

Beyond broadcasting, he became a strong advocate for motorists, serving as a spokesman for FairFuelUK before later focusing on promoting electric vehicle adoption.

Confirmed Facts About His Death

Willson's family confirmed that the television presenter died following a brief illness with lung cancer. He was 68 years old. The family statement described him as 'a true national treasure' who brought the joy of motoring to living rooms.

His passing prompted heartfelt tributes from across the motoring community. Former Top Gear co-host Jeremy Clarkson wrote that 'We had some laughs over the years' by the loss of his old colleague, describing him as 'Properly funny man'.

I'm far away so I've only just heard that Quentin Willson has died. We had some laughs over the years. Properly funny man. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) November 8, 2025

Fans praised Willson for his professionalism and his dedication to helping viewers make smarter car-buying decisions.

There has been no official statement linking his illness to any lifestyle factors, and no evidence has emerged to suggest that Willson was a smoker.

The Smoking Speculation Online

Following confirmation that Willson's cause of death was lung cancer, fans began revisiting interviews and archival footage in search of clues about his personal habits.

Online discussions quickly centred on whether the presenter had ever smoked, a question that remains unanswered.

No credible reports or public statements have verified that Willson smoked at any point in his life. Nonetheless, the speculation reflects a common public reaction to lung cancer diagnoses, as smoking remains the leading risk factor for the disease.

Health experts have cautioned that while smoking accounts for most cases, lung cancer can also affect people who have never smoked.

Lung Cancer Beyond Smoking

According to NHS England, around 15% of the 46,000 people diagnosed with lung cancer in the UK each year have never smoked, highlighting that the disease can also affect non-smokers due to factors such as air pollution, genetics and occupational exposure.

The disease can develop from exposure to second-hand smoke, air pollution, asbestos or even genetic predispositions.

Common symptoms include a persistent cough, breathlessness and chest pain, with early diagnosis playing a crucial role in survival rates.

Public health professionals say that high-profile cases like Willson's often raise awareness of the disease's broader causes. Many social media users have shared links to lung cancer charities and urged others to seek medical advice for early symptoms.

Tributes and Legacy

Jeremy Clarkson and fellow Top Gear colleagues led tributes to Quentin Willson, praising his intelligence, wit and dedication to motoring journalism.

Fans hailed him as a 'voice of reason' who helped shape car culture before the show became a global hit.

Beyond television, Willson championed electric vehicles long before they entered the mainstream and earned respect for his consumer advocacy and calm, authoritative style.

His passing marks the end of an era in automotive journalism, defined by expertise, integrity and quiet passion.