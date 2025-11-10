The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) is in mourning after firefighter Patrick Brady, 42, died while responding to a five-alarm blaze in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Brady, a decorated veteran with 11 years of service, collapsed on the roof of a burning apartment building in East Flatbush after what officials described as a medical episode.

Mayor Eric Adams called his death 'the most selfless sacrifice', saying Brady 'gave his life protecting the city he loved'. His passing marks the 1,163rd line-of-duty death in the department's history.

Five-Alarm Blaze Turns Deadly

The fire broke out around 9.30 p.m. on 8 November at 94-07 Kings Highway in the East Flatbush and Brownsville area of Brooklyn.

Dozens of FDNY units responded as flames tore through a six-storey residential building, forcing residents to evacuate into the street.

Fire officials said Brady was working on the roof to ventilate smoke when he suddenly collapsed.

Crews on the scene administered immediate medical aid before he was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the department, Brady's death occurred during active operations and will be formally classified as a line-of-duty loss.

A Life of Service and Family Legacy

Brady joined the FDNY on 14 July 2014 and was first assigned to Engine 227 before transferring to Ladder 120 in Brownsville in 2022. Firefighting ran in his blood: his brothers Jimmy and Brian also serve with the FDNY, alongside other relatives.

FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker described him as 'a firefighter's firefighter', praising his commitment to protecting New Yorkers. 'He was the kind of man you wanted by your side at every alarm,' Tucker said in an official statement.

Brady's death came just a year and a half after he married his wife, Kara, in April 2023. Colleagues said he often spoke with pride about his family and his role in continuing their long tradition of service.

The Final Minutes on the Roof

Eyewitnesses and department accounts confirm Brady had been part of the team battling the flames from above, cutting ventilation holes to release trapped smoke and heat.

The intense rooftop conditions, combined with heavy gear and the strain of prolonged exertion, are believed to have contributed to the medical emergency that caused him to collapse.

Firefighters nearby immediately called for a mayday and worked to lower him to safety. Despite rapid intervention, Brady could not be revived.

'He gave everything he had until the very end,' one FDNY officer said during a briefing outside the firehouse the following morning.

Tributes and Mourning Across New York

On Sunday, black and purple bunting was draped over the doors of Ladder 120's firehouse in Brownsville as colleagues, family and community members gathered to pay tribute.

Fellow firefighters stood in silence as flags were lowered to half-mast in his honour.

Brady's loss is the second line-of-duty death for the FDNY in two weeks, deepening the department's grief. His peers described him as a man of quiet confidence, respected across the ranks.

In a statement, the FDNY said Brady embodied the department's highest values of courage and service, adding that he 'gave his life protecting the city we all love' and that his sacrifice would never be forgotten.

Investigation into Cause of Fire Underway

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze. Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have started in a flat where smoking in bed was suspected, though officials have not confirmed the exact ignition source.

Authorities said the building sustained extensive damage, and residents displaced by the incident are receiving assistance from city services.

As the investigation continues, New York remembers a firefighter who, in the words of the mayor, 'gave his life protecting the city'.