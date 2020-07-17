"X-Men" executive producer Ralph Winter recalls his fond memories from the film's casting, and remembers that Michael Jackson would often visit the set and expressed eagerness to play Professor X.

The King of Pop was apparently one of the artists who would show up at the Fox studios unannounced during the casting. Winter revealed in an interview with The Observer that Jackson became a random guest because he was such a big fan of the "X-Men" comics, so much so, that he wanted to play Professor X.

"I have lots of warm memories of people that came in wanting to be in the movie," Winter said, and revealed that "Michael Jackson was a big comic fan and wanted to play Charles Xavier."

Obviously, the "Beat It" singer did not land the role. Instead, it went to Patrick Stewart and he has since played Professor X in several movies in the "X-Men" franchise.

However, Stewart was not up for the role at first. He was hesitant because he did not want to be cooped up in a wheelchair.

"Patrick Stewart didn't want to [play Charles Xavier]. It took a long time to convince him," "X-Men" screenwriter David Hayter revealed.

"Terence Stamp told me, 'You know why Patrick doesn't want to do it? Because of the chair. He doesn't want to be stuck in the chair," he added.

The stars visiting the Fox studios begging for a role in the first "X-Men" movie surprised Hayter. He revealed that one time, he saw Mariah Carey in his office. She wanted to talk to director Bryan Singer because she wanted to play Storm, a role that went to Halle Berry.

Outside of Jackson and Carey, there were also other famous celebrities who made their surprising and "shocking" offer to play a role in "X-Men." Winter revealed that NBA star "Shaquille O'Neal showed up at the offices and wanted to play Forge, who wasn't in the movie."