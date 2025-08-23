Warner Bros. Pictures is allegedly working on a new film about Kobe Bryant. Titled With the 8th Pick, the movie will focus on the pivotal moments leading up to Bryant's entry into the NBA, specifically the 1996 draft.

The new Kobe Bryant movie aims to explore a crucial chapter in basketball history rather than retelling Bryant's entire life story.

Warner Bros. Acquires Spec Screenplay

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. obtained the screenplay for With the 8th Pick in a spec deal. A spec screenplay means the script was written without any contract or studio backing.

It was created as an original work to test market interest.

Several studios and streaming platforms had shown interest before Warner Bros. stepped ahead to secure the rights.

This acquisition shows the studio's confidence in the story's appeal and storytelling quality.

Similar to Moneyball, The Social Network

The screenplay was written by Alex Sohn and Gavin Johannsen, as reported by Clutch Points. Critics compare it to well-known sports and biographical films like Moneyball, The Social Network, and Air. Each of those movies blends sport with drama and strategic storytelling.

The spec script is described as 'combining the tension of sports decision-making with a thriller-style narrative.'

The story will explore the behind-the-scenes inner workings of NBA executives during the drafting process.

Not Your Traditional Biopic

Unlike typical biopics, With the 8th Pick will not cover Bryant's whole life or career. Instead, the Kobe Bryant movie will focus on the two weeks before the 1996 NBA Draft.

The narrative is mainly seen through the eyes of John Nash, the then New Jersey Nets general manager, and John Calipari, the incoming head coach.

The film looks at the financial challenges faced by the Nets, outside pressures on the team, and Kobe Bryant's preference for the Los Angeles Lakers linked to a potential Adidas deal.

Variety points out that different decisions in this period could have dramatically changed NBA history.

Kobe Bryant's Family Will Be Featured

An important part of the story involves Bryant's family, especially his father, Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant, also a former NBA player. This element gives the movie a personal touch not often seen in other basketball films.

For example, Air avoided showing Michael Jordan's family in detail. This film aims to provide context on Bryant's upbringing and family influence, which shaped his journey toward the NBA.

A Movie to Remember Black Mamba: Honouring Kobe Bryant's Legacy

With the 8th Pick stands as a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who remains one of the greatest NBA players ever. Bryant's achievements include five NBA titles with the Lakers, two NBA Finals MVPs, a 2008 regular-season MVP award, and 18 All-Star appearances.

His final game in 2016 featured a memorable 60-point performance. Tragically, Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

The producers behind this project include Tim and Trevor White of Star Thrower Entertainment, Ryan Stowell, and Gotham Chopra, who previously directed Bryant's documentary Kobe Bryant's Muse.

This film promises a fresh perspective on Bryant's rise, focusing on what could have changed history. Warner Bros. is setting the stage for a compelling story that blends sport, business, family, and legacy.