Knicks star Josh Hart has been robbed of $185,000 (£147,000) worth of luxury watches and jewellery from his Manhattan hotel room.

The theft, which was only recently made public, has spotlighted security flaws even in upscale establishments, raising questions about the safety of high-profile athletes in New York City.

While the New York Knicks star is known for his relentless hustle on the court, off it, he was left vulnerable.

The shooting guard, who is now 30 years old, dropped his duffle bag inside the luxurious Dominick Hotel in SoHo on Spring Street near Varick Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. on September 5, according to police and confidential sources.

In what appears to have been a swift and brazen daylight heist, Hart returned only about an hour later to find the watch case missing from inside his bag.

The case held a collection of three luxury watches and a bracelet, all valued at a staggering total of $185,000 (£147,000). This incident shines a harsh light on the need for vigilance, even at a Five Diamond-accolade hotel known for its luxury and high-end services.

Josh Hart's Missing $185,000 Stash: Unpacking The SoHo Hotel Heist

The Dominick Hotel, where the theft occurred, is a renowned 46-storey, 391-unit hotel-condominium located in the trendy Hudson Square neighbourhood, where SoHo, TriBeCa, and the West Village converge.

The establishment, formerly known as the Trump SoHo until 2017, boasts panoramic city views, Fendi Casa-furnished rooms, and a seasonal rooftop pool. Its reputation as an ultra-chic haven and the only independent hotel in New York with a Five Diamond accolade makes the ease of this robbery all the more shocking.

The fact that the items vanished in a roughly 60-minute window in the middle of the day, after Hart had simply left his bag inside his room, suggests a highly opportunistic or perhaps targeted crime.

The sheer value of the stolen items—three watches and one bracelet totalling $185,000—underscores the need for discreet and secure handling of such expensive personal property, especially for high-net-worth individuals like professional athletes.

Hart is currently earning a base salary of $19,472,240 this season, a figure that highlights the financial status that makes him a potential target.

The New York Police Department has not yet made any arrests, nor have they provided a suspect description. The long delay between the alleged theft in early September and the public announcement in late November 2025 further clouds the details of the investigation.

The Knicks Star's Franchise Record: Josh Hart's Value Beyond The Jewellery

While the loss of luxury items is significant, Hart's value to the Knicks franchise far outweighs the monetary loss of his watches.

The shooting guard joined the Knicks in 2023, and last year he set a significant franchise record: the most triple-doubles in a single season.

Hart finished the 2024-2025 regular season with nine triple-doubles, surpassing the previous record of eight held by the legendary Walt 'Clyde' Frazier since the 1968-1969 season. This achievement cements his status as a relentless and valuable contributor on the court.

Hart's contract reflects this value: he is in the middle of a four-year, $80.9 million veteran extension signed in August 2023, with a $19,472,240 salary for the 2025-2026 season. Hart, who turned 30 in March, has been a crucial player for the Knicks, with his energy and versatile play often credited as the 'heart of the team'.

Despite his on-court achievements, this robbery serves as a stark reminder of the security vulnerabilities faced by high-profile athletes, even in one of the world's most luxurious cities. The ongoing investigation will determine if the lapse in security was internal to the hotel or due to a highly sophisticated external operation.

The lack of arrests by Thursday suggests that detectives have a challenging investigation ahead.