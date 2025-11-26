The 2025 Official Strongman Games ended in uproar after the athlete who initially won the Women's Open title was disqualified for breaching birth-sex eligibility rules, according to an official statement from the event's organisers.

The competitor, identified as American athlete Jammie Booker, was removed from the final rankings after organisers said they discovered she was 'biologically male', triggering a wave of scrutiny, anger and calls for clearer policies across strength sports.

The decision has since reshaped the podium and reignited an international debate over fairness and transparency in sex-segregated competitions.

Organisers Say Winner Violated Birth-Sex Rule

Booker originally topped the Women's Open division at the competition in Arlington, Texas. However, days later, the Official Strongman Games announced via their verified social media accounts that Booker had been removed from results after organisers became aware she was not eligible under the governing rule that competitors must 'compete in the category for the biological sex recorded at birth'.

The organisers said they were 'unaware' of the issue prior to the competition and insisted the decision was based solely on rule enforcement, not gender identity. They added that attempts to contact Booker post-event had been unsuccessful.

No public statement from Booker has been issued at the time of writing.

Podium Reshuffled: Andrea Thompson Named New Champion

With Booker stripped of her victory, Britain's Andrea Thompson —initially second—has been officially declared the 2025 World's Strongest Woman.

Footage circulating online allegedly shows Thompson visibly upset during the initial podium ceremony, with reports claiming she was seen mouthing her frustration before stepping away. Thompson has not publicly addressed the footage.

Australia's Allira-Joy Cowley has now been elevated to silver, after originally finishing third.

The reshuffle has prompted widespread discussion among competitors, including strongwoman star Rebecca Roberts, who said athletes felt blindsided:

'What happened this weekend wasn't transparent. None of us knew. Not even the organisers knew. And when fairness is taken by surprise, trust in the sport begins to crack.'

Fairness, Transparency and Backlash Across Strength Sports

In their statement, organisers stressed that while strongwoman competitions aim to be inclusive, fairness remains central to competition integrity. They reiterated that all athletes must register for divisions based on their birth-assigned sex.

The decision has sharply divided fans, athletes and commentators.

Some argue the disqualification was necessary to protect competitive fairness. Others fear the controversy could fuel discrimination against transgender competitors if policies are not handled with care and transparency.

Strength-sport analysts say the incident could accelerate changes across federations, including:

stronger vetting during athlete registration

clearer disclosure requirements

mandatory verification processes

more consistent gender-eligibility standards between events

What It Means for the Future of Strongwoman Competitions

The incident, one of the most high-profile eligibility disputes in strength sports to date, has broadened the conversation beyond a single contested title. It raises questions over how sports divided by sex at birth should navigate inclusivity, competitive fairness and evolving gender policy.

For now, Andrea Thompson holds the title, Cowley moves to second place, and the 2025 Strongman Games become a turning point in an increasingly polarised debate — one that the strength-sport world will not resolve easily or quickly.