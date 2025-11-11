He was a player of dazzling contradictions. 'Sugar' Michael Ray Richardson possessed a talent so immense that basketball icons like Isiah Thomas would later say he 'had it all.' He was a four-time All-Star, a steals-leading defensive terror, and the NBA's 1985 Comeback Player of the Year.

But his career was also defined by a tragic fall. In 1986, he became the first active player in NBA history to be banned for life by commissioner David Stern for drug violations.

Richardson, a man who embodied both brilliance and struggle, died on Tuesday at the age of 70 in his adopted home of Lawton, Oklahoma. His attorney and friend, John Zelbst, confirmed to Andscape that he died after a recent diagnosis with prostate cancer.

The 'Sugar' Era: Why Michael Ray Richardson Was An NBA 'Elite'

Richardson was the fourth overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft out of Montana, launching a spectacular, if tumultuous, career. He played for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and New Jersey Nets between 1978 and 1986.

During that time, his 'Sugar' nickname was well-earned, reflecting his smooth and potent style. He led the NBA in steals three times and in assists once (1979-80), a rare combination that showcased his elite, two-way game. In his 556-game career, he averaged 14.8 points, 7.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game.

His talent left a lasting mark on his peers, including one of the greatest point guards ever.

'I love him. He had it all as a player, with no weaknesses in his game,' basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas told Andscape in June. 'He is the player who gave me the most problems playing against him. He was taller, just as fast and could shoot from 3 and midrange. His post-up game was elite. Offensively, he had it all.'

Michael Ray Richardson: Banned By The NBA, But Found Redemption

That elite talent only made his subsequent fall more shocking. Richardson's struggles with addiction were public and repeated. After three positive tests for cocaine, commissioner David Stern took the unprecedented step in February 1986 of banning him for life. This decision, aimed at cleaning up the league's image, made Richardson a symbol of the era's 'cocaine crisis'.

His 1985 NBA Comeback Player of the Year award, won just a year earlier, stands as a testament to the constant battle he faced.

The league eventually reinstated Richardson in 1988. However, he opted against returning to the NBA, choosing instead to remain playing in Europe, where he became a star and legend for over a decade until his retirement in 2002.

He built a celebrated second career, winning two Italian Cups and a European Cup Winners' Cup with Virtus Bologna and a French league title with Olympique Antibes in 1995.

His life in basketball did not end there. After his playing days, Richardson transitioned to coaching. He held head coaching positions in the Continental Basketball Association, the Premiere Basketball League, and the National Basketball League of Canada.

He proved to be an elite coach, winning three consecutive championships with the Lawton-Fort Sill Cavalry (2008-2010) and two more consecutive titles with the London Lightning in Canada (2012-2013).

His attorney, John Zelbst, painted a picture of a man who ultimately triumphed. Richardson, who is survived by his wife, Kimberly, recently detailed his life story in his 2024 autobiography, Banned: How I Squandered an All-Star NBA Career Before Finding My Redemption.

'The basketball world and anyone Michael came in contact with lost a great sportsman,' Zelbst said. 'He lived life to the fullest. He overcame the most incredible odds to accomplish what he did in life. He serves as an example on how to redeem yourself and make something of yourself. I think he is the greatest NBA player that has never been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Incredible player, person and family man.'