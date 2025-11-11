Prince Andrew is facing renewed scrutiny after survivors linked to Jeffrey Epstein told US investigators that the former royal met other alleged victims, prompting fresh calls for him to answer questions under oath.

The renewed allegations arrive amid the publication of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir and a formal request from Democratic members of the US House Oversight Committee that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor submit to questioning.

The claims, assembled from survivor testimony seen by congressional staff and amplified by activists, have reignited diplomatic and legal pressure on a figure who has long denied wrongdoing. The unfolding inquiry has already triggered wide public condemnation and intensified demands for accountability in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

Congressional Inquiry Intensifies

Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee have formally asked Andrew to cooperate with an inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking network, saying survivor testimony indicates he may possess information vital to the investigation.

In a letter dated 6 November 2025, the Democrats wrote, 'The Committee is seeking to uncover the identities of Mr Epstein's co-conspirators and enablers and to understand the full extent of his criminal operations'. The correspondence requests a transcribed interview and emphasises that survivors who have met with Committee staff reported encounters involving Andrew.

The request follows public remarks by Representative Suhas Subramanyam and other members, who said meetings with survivors revealed allegations that go beyond previously public claims.

Video footage and press statements from Oversight Democrats show the Committee has catalogued witness accounts and is seeking clarity about who else within Epstein's network may have been involved. The letter's publication is the clearest signal yet that US investigators believe more testimony could link Andrew to additional incidents.

New Material From Victims and a Posthumous Memoir

The resurgence of interest is closely tied to the release of Virginia Giuffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, published posthumously in October 2025.

The book provides graphic recollections of her trafficking and names high-profile figures she alleges were involved with Epstein's circle. Giuffre's account and her detailed descriptions of events she says occurred in the early 2000s, have been cited by Oversight staff as part of the evidence base used in their inquiries.

Giuffre settled her civil claim against Andrew in February 2022. Court records filed in the Southern District of New York confirm the litigation and settlement process. The complaint and related filings remain a central documentary source for investigators and journalists seeking to establish timelines and identify witnesses.

Lawyers on both sides have previously framed the settlement as not excluding potential criminal liability, and the records filed in federal court continue to be publicly accessible.

Royal Fallout and International Pressure

The diplomatic reverberations have been swift. King Charles III recently removed Andrew's royal style and titles and ordered his departure from the family's grace-and-favour residence, moves that followed intense public outcry and political pressure in the United Kingdom.

Those actions have not ended calls for further accountability, with commentators and lawmakers arguing that relinquishing titles does not address unanswered questions about conduct and possible involvement in a trafficking network.

On the international stage, the Oversight Committee's letter is notable because it underlines a transatlantic dimension to the investigation. Although Congress lacks direct subpoena power over a British national outside US jurisdiction, the Democrats' appeal frames the request as both a moral and evidentiary imperative. If Andrew has nothing to hide, advocates say he should answer under oath.

Committee members have also signalled they have interviewed multiple survivors and extracted testimony that they say points to 'other victims' who encountered members of Epstein's circle.

Survivors' testimonies have created renewed momentum for transparency. Oversight Democrats argue that a thorough accounting of Epstein's network is necessary not only for accountability but to prevent future abuses.