Kim Kardashian's public quest to become a lawyer hit another setback and ignited a fresh wave of ridicule online.

The reality star and entrepreneur announced on Instagram that she did not pass the California bar exam she sat in July 2025, then told Vanity Fair she relied on ChatGPT while studying and blamed the generative AI for misleading her on practice tests. The disclosures have produced a rare collision of celebrity vulnerability and a broader cultural debate about artificial intelligence in legal education.

Kardashian's Announcement and Reaction

Kardashian posted on her Instagram Stories, 'Well... I am not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV. Six years into this law journey, and I am still all in until I pass the bar'. She framed the result as fuel to continue studying.

Social media responded within hours. Clips of the Vanity Fair lie detector interview circulated widely, and users mocked the idea that a multimillionaire celebrity could rely on a consumer AI to prepare for one of the most demanding professional exams in the United States.

Online commentary ranged from mockery to serious questions about whether public figures should model responsible study practices.

The Vanity Fair Exchange and the AI Claim

The most telling moment for many viewers came in Vanity Fair's 'Lie Detector Test' segment, released on YouTube, where Kardashian admitted to using ChatGPT 'for legal advice' and said she would sometimes photograph a question and put it into the chatbot. She added, 'They are always wrong.

It has made me fail tests all the time'. The clip shows co-star Teyana Taylor teasing the dynamic and calling it a toxic 'frenemy' relationship.

That admission is now central to the public narrative. Critics seized on the line as evidence of overreliance on imperfect AI tools, while defenders argued Kardashian was being candid about a learning curve many face when integrating new technologies into study routines.

Legal educators and practising lawyers have long warned that generative AI can produce plausible but incorrect answers if prompts are not carefully structured.

The Wider Context of Her Legal Journey

Kardashian's attempt to qualify in California is unconventional but well-documented. She opted for an apprenticeship route rather than law school, passing the First-Year Law Students' Examination, sometimes called the 'baby bar', in 2021 after several attempts.

Her campaign for criminal justice reform and high-profile advocacy for clemency cases gave her public credibility in legal matters, but passing the state bar remains a strict, standardised hurdle.

Industry observers point out that while celebrity attention can highlight access and reform issues, it does not alter the technical demands of legal exams. The California bar assesses detailed doctrinal knowledge, issue-spotting skills, and written advocacy across multiple subjects. Even for diligent candidates, passing rates vary significantly; the bar is widely regarded as a high-stakes filter for professional competence.

Kardashian has vowed to continue studying and to try again. She remains a polarising public figure and now occupies a unique position as both a high-profile proponent of criminal justice reform and a test case in how popular culture engages with emerging educational technology. Whether the episode prompts renewed public discussion about study standards, AI safeguards or the optics of celebrity certification remains to be seen.

Kim Kardashian's misstep is at once personal and emblematic. It is a reminder that professional qualification requires rigorous mastery, that tools must be used with caution, and that public figures who inquire into serious professions invite scrutiny that is not easily silenced.