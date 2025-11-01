When you think of Formula 1 legends, Michael Schumacher's name is unavoidable. His records, from seven world titles to 91 victories, have long been the benchmark for greatness, with many seen as untouchable.

But after a dominant performance at the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix, Lando Norris has carved his name directly alongside the German titan by equalling one of his most remarkable, and often forgotten, records.

It is not a record for the most poles or fastest laps, but one that speaks volumes about pure, adaptable talent. With his victory in Mexico, Norris became only the second driver in F1 history to win his first 10 Grands Prix at 10 completely different circuits. The only other driver to achieve it? Michael Schumacher.

The win itself was a masterclass. Norris didn't just win at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez; he annihilated the competition, easing to victory by a staggering 30 seconds over second-place Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. In the modern era of Formula 1, a 30-second winning margin is an eternity.

It was a flawless drive that demonstrated total control, perfect tyre management, and a McLaren car in complete harmony with its driver. For context, it was the biggest winning margin in a Grand Prix since Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix back in 2023. This 10th career triumph was, in short, a statement of intent.

How Lando Norris Matches Michael Schumacher in Versatility

The historical significance of the win, however, is what truly sets it apart. Equalling this specific record is arguably more impressive than winning 10 races at the same track. It is a profound testament to Norris's adaptability.

To secure victories at venues as varied as the high-speed, low-downforce straights of Miami, the tight, barrier-lined streets of Monaco, and the historic high-speed sweeps of Silverstone requires a driver to be a complete package.

It proves that Norris and his McLaren team (his only team in F1) can master any challenge, from high-downforce cornering to delicate tyre preservation, a quality that defines a true world champion.

Why Lando Norris Matches Michael Schumacher Is Such Exclusive Company

Being in any F1 record book is special. Being in one that contains only your name and Michael Schumacher's is extraordinary.

Schumacher, the seven-time world champion, set his original record during his explosive, early-career rise to fame. He logged his first 10 victories between 1992 and 1994, all while driving for the Benetton team, and culminating in his first world title. The former Jordan (where he made his debut), Ferrari, and Mercedes driver would, of course, go on to rewrite the sport's history.

For Norris to be on this exact same early trajectory is a massive indicator of his potential. He has transitioned from a popular podium-finisher (famously holding the record for the most podiums, 15, before securing a maiden victory) to a serial winner, and this record proves his success is not a fluke or track-dependent.

He has proven in the modern, highly-competitive hybrid era that he shares that same rare blend of raw speed and new-found consistency that defined Schumacher's own ascent to greatness.

This incredible journey to 10 wins, achieved across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, shows a driver at the absolute peak of his powers.

Check out the side-by-side comparison below, showing where both drivers won the first 10 Grands Prix of their respective F1 careers!

Win no. Michael Schumacher Lando Norris 1 1992 Belgian Grand Prix 2024 Miami Grand Prix 2 1993 Portuguese Grand Prix 2024 Dutch Grand Prix 3 1994 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 Singapore Grand Prix 4 1994 Pacific Grand Prix 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 5 1994 San Marino Grand Prix 2025 Australian Grand Prix 6 1994 Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Monaco Grand Prix 7 1994 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Austrian Grand Prix 8 1994 French Grand Prix 2025 British Grand Prix 9 1994 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix 10 1994 European Grand Prix (Jerez) 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix

Matching a record set by Michael Schumacher is no small feat. It proves Lando Norris possesses the rare adaptability and raw talent that separates the greats from the merely good. By winning his first 10 races on 10 different circuits, Norris has demonstrated a versatility that puts him in the most exclusive company in F1 history, signalling that his first victory was just the beginning of a champion-calibre career.